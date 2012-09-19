Emily Post’s Great-Great-Granddaughter Talks Twitter Etiquette and Remembering to RSVP

It may not have ended hunger or war, but it can probably be agreed upon that the world has been a little nicer ever since Emily Post published her authoritative guide to manners, Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics and at Home, back in 1922.

Today, her great-great-granddaughter, Lizzie Post—who also works as a professional painter in Burlington, Vermont—has picked up the Post manner mantle, collaborating on an updated version of Emily’s etiquette guide to suit a more modern audience with Emily Post’s Etiquette: Manners For a New World. Here, Post dishes on her politeness pet peeves (don’t forget to RSVP, please) and how computers and cellphones are changing the rules of the etiquette game.

The Vivant: I read that you are a painter.

Lizzie Post: Yes, I paint on a clear plastic called acrolite.

I wanted to ask a little bit about your work on the updated version of your great-great-grandmother’s book. What was most challenging about that project for you?

Really making sure that it was enough without being too much. That we got enough information in there that it would be a book you would need and want, and that it would really answer all the questions that someone might have without having so much information that you couldn’t find what you were looking for. I think striking that balance is important. And in the end I think we did a good job of it.

More abstractly, do you feel that proper etiquette matters as much today as it did in your great-great-grandmother’s time?

Oh, absolutely. Etiquette—and the etiquette we try to teach and talk about—we base on three principles: consideration, respect and honesty. And those three things don’t really change over time. People want consideration and respect and honesty from their fellow man, always. It might look a little bit different, and not everyone is wearing the same kind of formal clothing, or that sort of thing, but it’s definitely something that has not died out and people can continue to seek it in their daily lives.

Can you give an example of a kind of etiquette, or a certain “manner,” that you feel is underrated today?

An underrated manner—boy, that’s a tough question. You mean something you don’t come across often but when you do it’s worth it?

Sure.

The best one I can think of is that people don’t say ‘you’re welcome’ anymore—they say ‘thank you, thank you.’ They forget to acknowledge that after somebody has thanked them, you say ‘you’re welcome.’ And I think that’s a very important part of the exchange.

How do you think technology—email, cellphones, text messages—has impacted etiquette?

Well, if you think about it, we’re communicating in so many different ways that you really have to know the ins and outs of what’s appropriate in various media forms. Take announcing a pregnancy or an engagement—you really need to wait until the bride or the groom have announced it on Facebook or Twitter before you send out an email blast about it, because you never know, they might not have told certain people yet, and if they find out via Facebook instead of via the bride and groom, that could be very off-putting. It’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t feel so special finding out through media and not through you.’ So it’s important to be careful now that we have so many different ways to communicate with each other. It puts a lot more emphasis on the importance of communicating face-to-face, or over the phone, or in the case of a thank you letter, via an actual hand-written note. Secondly, I think it means we really have to be careful about which messages we send.

Is there a certain kind of etiquette that doesn’t make sense in a modern context? Something that has become kind of outdated, or less important?

There are lots of things to point to. But some old fashioned things like the calling card have made a comeback recently, which I thought was really funny. But what side of the street you walk on with someone isn’t quite as important anymore. That all depended on whether you didn’t want to get splashed by the puddle or splashed by bathwater being tossed out, and that’s basically gone at this point. I’ve noticed that nowadays women don’t worry about shaking other women’s hands. Every now and again I’ll come across a woman who is a generation or two above me, who, as a lady, doesn’t shake my hand. It’s kind of funny how there aren’t too many though. We still say you should remove your hat when you’re inside. For the most part, if it’s a fashion item that’s one thing, but when you’re meeting people, making eye contact is important. So that one still holds true. It’s still proper to introduce people. It’s funny, but a lot of them stick around.

You mentioned people forgetting to say ‘you’re welcome,’ but is there a pet peeve, or a faux-pas that drives you nuts?

Arrogance, really. That gets to me. I do hate it when people don’t RSVP. Don’t worry about saying no, just let me know whether you’re coming or not. That one definitely gets me. Another big one that drives me nuts is I can’t stand it if I’m walking down the street with a friend and they stop to chat with someone for awhile and they don’t introduce me. I don’t need to be a part of a conversation, but just saying ‘Oh, this is my friend Lizzie’ is important, because otherwise I’m standing there being like ‘Ok!’ I’ll twiddle my thumbs til you guys are done!’ It’s an awkward moment and I like it when that one gets dealt with with a quick ‘This is so-and-so.’

