Want: A Pair Of Disco Ball Earrings Designed By ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard

What: A pair of über-sparkly dangle earrings, part of “The Bachelorette” star Emily Maynard’s jewelry line for Town & Reese.

Why: The baubles reflect Emily’s love of vintage and come straight from the heart. “All my designs are things I was missing in my closet,” Maynard tells StyleCaster. “I love things you can just throw on: big necklaces, an arm full of bracelets, that kind of thing. A lot of them were inspired by my travels abroad.”

How: Pack these in your bag when you wear a classic LBD to work, or perhaps a chic pair of shorts and a billowy blouse. Then put them on before you head out for the evening!



Taylor Earrings, $65; at Emily Maynard on July 10