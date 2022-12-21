Become Your Own Emily In Paris with This Exclusive Tea Set—Buy It Now to Receive Before the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

How far into the third season of Emily in Paris are you? Personally, I’m about halfway through and all I can say is, “WOW.” Truly, this portion of the series has me on the edge of my seat, waiting to see which gorgeous hunk Emily chooses to fully fall in love with. It’s France versus England and I’m not talking about the World Cup, if you know what I mean.

Luckily, I’ve been taking the edge off with a little bit of holiday joy, a gift that’s perfect for any Emily in Paris fan, the brand new, limited-edition VAHDAM India x Emily In Paris Tea Entourage Collection Tea Set

.

Today, December 21st, VAHDAM is launching this exclusive set

(the show’s first collaboration with tea) to bring to life the allure of Paris and Emily Cooper’s exuberant style. The gorgeous package is shaped like a vintage suitcase and each element of the design and the tea types bring out the essence of Emily in Paris.

Fans of VAHDAM and Emily Cooper will savor the delicious teas in this gift set, each of which are exclusive blends crafted especially for this collaboration including.

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? If you purchase today, you’ll be able to receive the chic gift set

before Christmas. Keep reading below to learn more about the collab!

VAHDAM India x Emily In Paris Tea Entourage Collection Tea Set

VAHDAM India Tea and Emily in Paris have collaborated on this exclusive tea set

to give you the feeling of what life is like in the world’s most romantic city. This limited-edition selection of four unique tea blends with dreamy ingredients that will make you come alive and inspire you to live outside of the box.

From the show that made you fall in love with Paris again and again, these magical teas are the perfect accessory for watching Emily’s life in the City of Lights unfold and see what new possibilities take place for the Américaine en Paris.

With this exclusive set, you’ll get the following flavors: La Vie En Rose, “a floral infusion of rose petals, cranberry, beetroot candy, and pomegranate,” Ingénue Violet: “a tisane tea crafted with hibiscus, lavender, blue pea, and blue cornflower,” Voila! Vanilla: “a light herbal tea blend of natural vanilla, cocoa nibs, and candy with flowers herbs”, and Le French Earl Grey: “an earl grey tea blend of premium Indian black tea with pure blue cornflower and bergamot flavor.”

Shop the brand on Amazon

or on VAHDAM’s website now. Happy streaming!