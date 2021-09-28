The One Styling Hack I’ll Be Stealing From ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, I am simply not prepared for the outfits in Emily in Paris season 2. I am just now recovering from Emily Cooper’s numerous season 1 fashion faux pas—what did I do to deserve another full season’s worth of strange styling and pieces no one with a basic marketing job could afford?! I’m a good person and I simply don’t need this extra stress right now.

That said, it looks like there are some good pieces in the mix now that Emily is all settled in at Savoir. Hey, maybe fashion icon-in-the-making Camille is rubbing off on her! So long as Emily shops with her and not her other BFF Mindy—who is just as sartorially-challenged as our protagonist—we should be in for a few good ensembles mixed in with, well, whatever you want to call the rest.

Of course, I’m mostly poking fun. I do hate Emily’s wardrobe, but I understand that costume designer Patricia Field is using it to express the character in a pretty genius way. Plus, but I’m freaking obsessed with the show itself. It’s the ultimate guilty pleasure HIBLI (Hate It But Love It, as coined by Alyssa Amoroso of Barstool’s Tea with Publyssity).

That said, this time around I can’t help but notice one accessory in the promo photos that I’m actually totally loving. To compliment a garish gold beret and the most beautiful yellow Prada Cleo bag I’ve ever seen, Emily wears some yellow fingerless gloves which are (yes, you can fight me on this) undeniably chic.

Something about a leather glove just screams class to me. Like, I just know Camille gifted these to Emily for her birthday or Christmas.

Fortunately for the rest of us, we can snag them for ourselves before the cold weather hits, courtesy of new luxury glove brand Seymoure. Emily wears the Fingerless Driver glove, affectionately dubbed The Emily Glove in the same yellow hue.

At $298, they’re hardly a steal, but they guarantee an elevated touch to almost any ensemble.

If you’re looking for a more practical pair, Black-owned brand Seymoure has a wide array of leather gloves with fingertips intact, plus a few wool options at a slightly lower price point. If you haven’t already invested in a great pair for winter, consider this a sign that you simply need to. Nothing takes a look from “frantic New Yorker” to “relaxed Parisian flâneur” quicker than a leather glove to complete your everyday ensemble.

TBH, I’ve been loving this look ever since Inauguration Day back in January. Remember how chic the Biden girls looked in their color-coordinated winter coats and gloves? Shout out to Patricia Field for countering that gold beret with something so chic! Emily really needed this win.

Below, check out a few more lust-worthy Seymoure gloves available now at Nordstrom. Then, feel free to book your flight to Paris. Or, stay home and re-watch Emily in Paris season 1. No judgement.

Fingerless Washable Leather Gloves

Another fingerless style, these babies come in black, camel and my personal favorite, stark white.

Washable Leather Gloves

If you like a full-finger fit, consider these classic gloves in the same black, camel and white colorways.

Knit Wool Gloves in Black

These timeless black gloves are touchscreen-compatible, so you won’t lose access to endless TikTok scrolling.