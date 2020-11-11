Part Deux! ‘Emily in Paris’ Is Coming Back For Season 2—Here’s What We Know

Part deux! Emily in Paris season 2 is confirmed, and it’s time to pop the champagne to celebrate our favorite love-to-hate American’s return to France.

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020 to mixed reviews. The series, created by Sex and the City showrunner Darren Star, stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American from Chicago who moves to Paris for a social media strategy job at the French marketing firm, Savoir. As soon as she lands at the Aéroport de Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Emily learns that the French (especially her boss Sylvie) don’t really care for her that much—with the exception of her hot downstairs neighbor and chef, Gabriel. The show was met with mixed reactions: the basic Americans loved it while the cool French hated. Regardless, there was no doubt Emily in Paris was popular. In fact, it broke it into Nielsen’s top 10 most-watched streaming shows the week it debuted, beating fan-favorite series like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds, according to Variety. Two months after its premiere, Emily in Paris was renewed for season 2. Here’s what we know.

When is Emily in Paris‘ season 2 release date?

Netflix announced on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, that Emily in Paris was renewed for season 2. The announcement included a video of the show’s cast members—including Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Lily Collins (Emily) and Camille Razat (Camille)—saying the French word for two (“deux”) before revealing that Emily in Paris would be coming back for another season. No word yet on when the season 2 release date will be, but due to the pandemic, fans shouldn’t expect the new season until late 2021 or 2022.

“Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce #EmilyinParis will be returning to @netflix for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!…” Collins tweeted.

The announcement also came with a fictional press release from Savoir, announcing Emily’s stay with the company. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir,” read the press release, which was signed by Sylvie.

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix.