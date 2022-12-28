Here’s How You Can Look Like Emily in Paris for Less—Recreate the Designer Outfits with the SSENSE Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Every time I watch Emily in Paris

, I’m jealous of three things—living in France, the two men she is having a hard choosing between, and her wardrobe. The new Parisienne’s looks in season three of the show are out of this world and show her adjustment to living in the City of Lights. She’s grown in life and her fashion sense—I’ve got to admit, this season’s threads are my absolute favorite all.

Her and the entire cast have really taken things to the next level, wearing gorgeous designer outfits that I can only dream of wearing but luckily, my favorite luxury fashion website SSENSE is having a sale up to 70% so I took the courtesy of browsing through marked down items to find a way to look as close to the actors as possible.

Take a look below and see how you can become your own Emily in Paris for less.

For a Midday Walk with Your Lover in the Garden

GCDS Multicolor Knit Sweater

Rock this long sleeve jacquard knit sweater and find your Alfie in the Palais Royal. P.S. it’s on sale for over 66% off—get it while it’s still available.

Theophilio Red Denim Mini Skirt

Another great SSENSE sale find—the perfect pairing for the oversized sweater above, this red metallic cotton denim mini skirt is the right amount of edgy for this outfit.

Coffee with Your Best Friend

Levi’s White Flora Turtleneck

While it’s near impossible to find something similar to what Lily Collins is wearing in this scene, opting for a cozy floral knit turtleneck like this can look cute under a jacket that’s bold and bright.

GANNI Yellow Linen Blazer

This GANNI Linen Blazer is one of our favorite deals from the sale—at over 60% off, it promises to be a staple piece in your wardrobe for years to come.

JACQUEMUS Beige Le Papier ‘Les Chaussettes Fleurs’ Socks

When can you ever get JACQUEMUS on sale? Shop these calf-high socks to pair with a glorious pair of platform shoes to mimic Emily’s fashion choice above.

EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Blue Olympia Heels

These square-toe floral stunners are sure to turn heads wherever you wear them—I’m obsessed with the asymmetric straps on these opal babies.

For Your Non-Remote Working Days

Nina Ricci Multicolor Stripe Turtleneck

Instead of a polka dot turtleneck, opt for something a little more modern like this striped turtleneck with an optical illusion from Nina Ricci.