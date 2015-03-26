Best News Ever: Baby Spice Hints at Spice Girls Reunion

Please god, let this be true.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton just hinted that a Spice Girl’s reunion could be a real life possibility.

The blonde we all wanted to be in the mid ’90s told England’s Daily Star that the old crew is still tight, and would definitely consider a comeback:

“I was with Geri and Mel B just recently; we love each other and we love performing together,” Bunton told the Daily Star. “It’s just when the timing is right because we all have our own careers now and we have families. It’s just about getting five schedules together, and that’s all it is.”

Hear that? The only thing standing between us and a return to Spice Girls greatness is scheduling. Someone please show these ladies how to share and sync calendars, because this reunion would be EVERYTHING.

Bunton also delivered another bombshell during the interview: There are way more Spice Girls songs floating around out there that were never, ever released. So how many lost songs exist? “There’s lots,” Bunton, 39, said. “We recorded lots and lots and lots of songs.”

Remember when (allegedly) four unheard Spice Girls demos were leaked online earlier this year? Well, Bunton didn’t exactly confirm they were the unreleased Spice Girls tracks, but she also definitely didn’t deny it either: “I have heard about that, yes, but I can’t really talk about those,” she teased.

Well Bunton, if there actually are some unreleased ’90s girl power anthems wasting a way in a recording studio, we want (really, really want) to hear them.