Emily Blunt is Expecting Her First Child With Hubby John Krasinski

Here’s some happy news for one of the cutest (not to mention most stylish) celebrity couples around: Emily Blunt is pregnant with her first child with hubby John Krasinski. A rep for the 30-year-old actress confirmed the news to People, stating that their baby is due in just a few months’ time.

Considering Blunt has been hitting the red carpet this summer (the above photo was in June) promoting her upcoming flick “Edge of Tomorrow,” we’re surprised we haven’t noticed any semblance whatsoever of a baby bump. Perhaps Blunt is channeling her fellow Brit Kate Middleton, who didn’t appear to have a bun in the oven until the weeks leading up to Prince George‘s big debut.

No gender or any details about their child have been announced as of yet. Blunt and Krasinski wed back in 2010 in a star-studded ceremony in Lake Como that featured guests like George Clooney and his ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis. For the occasion, Blunt wore a gorgeous gown by Marchesa.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and we hope Blunt has been eating more than a cube of cheese when she’s hungry!