Emily Blunt’s Red Leather and Lace Dress Might Be the Sexiest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

After I purposefully opted out of seeing A Quiet Place in theaters when it was initially released—Having to remain completely silent for two hours? No thanks!—it seems the creators weren’t satisfied. Either the film did really well or Hollywood really wants me to suffer while in a theater (It’s probably the former.), but A Quiet Place Part II is almost here. Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place Part II premiere dress was, ultimately, the star of the evening. And, as someone who doesn’t love to subject herself to absolutely terrifying silence, I was grateful that the star of the film gave me something else to focus on, rather than the horror film itself. (Props to you if you can handle this horror series. I just cannot.)

Wearing a seriously sexy Alexander McQueen dress, Emily Blunt stepped onto the red carpet like the star she is. The dress was a red leather and lace number that might as well have been created to please every single eye. Leather and lace is a timelessly sexy combination, and I will never get over how amazing it looks on Emily Blunt. The cinched bodice, the gold details, the expert craftsmanship? Per-fec-tion.

The actress also had some sweet red carpet moments with her husband John Krasinski—who, like with the first A Quiet Place film, directed and executive produced, as well as stars as Blunt’s husband. It truly is a family affair with this film, folks, but I don’t mind it. Blunt and Krasinski are a stunning and talented Hollywood couple, and they can grace every single red carpet together for all I care. Just give me more of these cute moments!

A Quiet Place Part II officially hits theaters on March 20. So, until you’re ready to have to sit in terrified silence for two hours, you can just stare at photos of Emily Blunt’s insanely gorgeous premiere dress—and obsess over how she and John Krasinski are couple goals.