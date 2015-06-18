Discover More About Your Sign With These Genius Astrology Charts

If you’re anything like me, you pretty much live your entire life according to your Zodiac sign (and judge everyone else based on theirs). We know the basics: Virgos are perfectionists, Aries are ambitious, Leos are fiery, and so on. But, I wanted to find out a little more about each sign and how they interact with one another, so I did a few weeks of deep-dive research into the varied character traits of star signs and their elements (If you remember my Mind Maps, you’ll know I really love words).

The outcome is the above astrological diagrams which showcase the best qualities according to your sign, what other signs you have those traits in common with, and which signs you share the most values with.

Now that you know your sign qualities, find out what else you’re probably into!

First, I looked at each of the 12 astrological signs and how they are grouped into 4 bigger groups called Elements, that include Fire, Earth, Water and Air. Overall, Water signs are emotional and intuitive, Earth signs are practical and hardworking, Air signs are intellectual and curious, and Fire signs are dynamic leaders.

Next, I broke down the common qualities of each of the 12 signs and how they shared similarities with each element. Finally, I built this combination of Venn diagram meets flowchart styled paintings to lay all the information out in a clear way. The common qualities of all three signs are placed in the middle of the charts. This may sound like a mouth full, which is why the charts make it much easier to digest.

To learn a little bit about yourself using these charts, start with your sign, then follow the flow to see what you have in common with your sister signs. Who knows, you might discover something you never knew about yourself!