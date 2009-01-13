Name: Emilie Chanin

Age: 24

Occupation: PR Manager, Calypso

Location: New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Le Bon Marche has the ultimate selection of RTW and it must be humanely impossible to walk out of there without at least 1 thing. Also, Luduvine in the West Village and Bird in Brooklyn are amazing shops.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Pass the cheese please…oh, and the bread too.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Eero Saarinen Coffee table with white/grey marble top

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Isabel Marant, Oscar de la Renta, and Alber Elbaz.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

I would have loved to see my Grandmother’s closet when she was an editor for French Elle. It was full of personal gifts from Coco Chanel, Yves St. Laurent, Hanae Mori, Issey Miyaki, and Sonia Rykiel . Now there are only remnants as she has given so much away over the years.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Nytimes.com, lemonde.fr, W online blog, elle.fr, fashionweekdaily.com, ebay.com, foodnetwork.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Late 1920’s- Shanghai

8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Yves Saint Laurent

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Bette Davis in All About Eve

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Wolford “winter logic” tights

Petit Bateau nightgowns

Black Cardigans (vince, j.crew, theory)

Repetto flats

Black and white Tanks/ T shirts

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

More than the cost of 1 month’s maintenance + utilities

12. Who is your style soul mate?

Natalie Portman

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My whole family and my closest friends are in one place eating any of the following cuisines: French, Italian, India, Iranian, Korean, Thai or Vietnamese. Surprise me with whichever, I’d be happy with any outcome.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

We had our prom at the Waldorf Astoria. I had my best friend’s grandmother’s friend make me a turquoise chiffon dress modeled after Marilyn Monroe’s subway grate dress. I ended up with the worst bust darts ever and an uneven hem.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Flat foot Floogie- Slim Gaillard

16. What inspires you?

Nature, generosity, and uncontrolled laughter.