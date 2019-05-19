Emilia Clarke Just Reacted to the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale & We’re Feeling Things!

We cannot believe that it’s all come to an end on GoT. We’re finally going to see who will win the Iron Throne. Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones series finale reaction just left us all in our feelings! Since the show first aired in 2011–Clarke has played one of its most iconic characters, Daenerys Targaryen. We’ve watched Dany transformed from a terrified young girl under the control of her brother into the Mother of Dragons.

As she’s made her way across Westeros to take back the Seven Kingdoms for House Targaryen–Dany has had many triumphs and many missteps. She’s freed slaves, lost lovers, faced betrayals, and fought in battles. All of that would undoubtedly wear on anyone’s sanity. Last week in the penultimate episode of GoT–“The Bells” we watched Dany burn down King’s Landing, killing the revival Queen Cersei Lannister and positioning herself as the most feared ruler since her father, The Mad King.

Though we don’t know what fate awaits Dany when the credits roll for the final time, Clarke has already begun to say good-bye to the character that made her a household name.

In an emotional Instagram post commemorating her time and legacy on the series, she said,

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.

As we now know, shortly after filming the first season of GoT, Clarke experienced two life-altering brain aneurysms, where she was required to have two invasive brain surgeries. The actress also lost her beloved father in 2016 when he passed away from cancer. It has not been an easy journey for her. She went on to say

Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love#motherofdragonsoverandout

We’re not sure where Khaleesi will end up once #demThrones is over for good, but it’s certainly been an incredible journey.