Emilia Clarke Is Confused By That Cancelled ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel & Honestly, Same

At least one Game of Thrones devotee has made her peace with the series. In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke reacts to the Game of Thrones prequel cancellation in her typical witty fashion. On Tuesday, October 29, Clarke revealed at the New York City premiere of her new film, Last Christmas, that she wasn’t “really too sure [what happened],” to the HBO Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts. “It’s difficult to get stuff made. I wonder,” she told a reporter with Entertainment Tonight, “Maybe it’ll be reincarnated at some point, but if it wasn’t meant to happen now, then I’m sure it’s because they know that it wasn’t going to be as perfect as it should have been.” We’re not sure if that’s shade or just a coy way of softening the blow—either way, Emilia is making lots of sense here.

Nonetheless, the news of the GoT prequel’s cancellation came as a shock to many. After a particularly lackluster series finale to Game of Thrones as we knew it, our spirits were lifted by the news of a new series within the franchise. Apparently, the pilot was already filmed over the summer, and starred Naomi Watts (who, now that we think about it, had never watched an episode of Game of Thrones before. Maybe this was a warning sign we should have picked up on?)

Still, we had no reason to suspect that the prequel would be shot down. It certainly sounded interesting enough: filming took place in Northern Ireland, delivering the backdrop for a set 5,000 years prior to the events of the original series we’ve known since 2011. George R. R. Martin—who wrote the series’ novels—also shared juicy tidbits about the proposed show: “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it,” he said. “And there are things like direwolves and mammoths.” Mammoths! C’mon, HBO. We’re just a little torn over it.

As for Emilia, it looks like she’s ready to move beyond this period of Game of Thrones fanaticism, and is far more content hanging with her old castmates. The actress, who turned 33 last week, posted a photo to her Instagram with actors Jason Mamoa (who played her earliest love interest in the series,) and the actor who played her final flame on GoT, Kit Harington. “Reunions never looked this hairy,” she wrote. Who needs those mammoths, after all?