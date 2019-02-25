Emilia Clarke Revealed a Huge Detail About the End of ‘Game of Thrones’ at the Oscars

Brace yourself, Game of Thrones fans. Not only is the final season of GoT fast approaching (it arrives on HBO on April 14, to be exact) but, apparently, none of us will be quite ready for it. Or at least that’s the sense we get from series star Emilia Clarke’s Oscars 2019 Game of Thrones season 8 spoiler. Stopping to chat with E! News correspondent Ryan Seacrest, Clarke shared some surprising hints about what’s to come when the HBO series returns in just a few weeks.

Naturally, Seacrest had to artfully get Clarke to spill the beans about the final season of GoT and what fans could expect, pointing out that he knew Clarke couldn’t reveal too much. However, he asked Clarke to share how she thought fans would react to the final episodes. Without hesitation, she responded, “Shocked.”

When Seacrest expressed surprise over the statement, Clarke elaborated, “It’s going to be huge. That much everyone needs to know. It took us a very long time to shoot this one, for very good reason. But I know there are going to be some things in this final season that are going to shock people.”

After dropping that bomb on fans, Clarke stuck around to answer a less-loaded question: What sort of souvenir did she take from the GoT set to remember her time on the series?

“So many people have asked me this, and I’m not going to lie I’m just, like, a goody-two-shoes,” she confessed. “Everyone was watching me all the time and I tried to throw some things under the wig, hide ‘em in my bag… nothing.”

However, she did joke that there was one infamous item she would have stolen away with if she could.

“Apparently, the throne itself you can’t tote out. I was there pushing it, trying to get it in the car. It didn’t fit!” she said, laughing. “So, what are you gonna do?” Considering she plays the mother of dragons on GoT, Clarke seems pretty tame in comparison, no?

Although we’re admittedly a bit nervous about why (or how) we’ll be shocked by what’s to come on GoT, we look forward to seeing Clarke’s prophecy realized when GoT returns for its final season on April 14 on HBO.

Originally posted on SheKnows.