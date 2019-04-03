Emilia Clarke Roasted Kit Harington’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Costume & We’re Still Laughing

In an Interview with Stephen Colbert, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke trolled Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones‘ costume complaints and talked the show’s ending. While on The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Clarke revealed that she spoiled the season finale of GOT for her mom—and that her mom forgot what it was! “I’ve got to be honest,” the 32-year-old actress confessed, “I did, I did [tell her], not just my dog, I told my—I wasn’t supposed…I told my mom, but the good thing about telling my mom these things is she’s a vault because she’s just done forgotten it—I told her.”

Apparently, she was speaking with her mom the other day about one of the final scenes and her mother asked Clarke to remind her what happened. And Clarke totally called her out! “I was like I’m not going to tell you twice, you missed your chance!” Clarke explained to Colbert with a smile.

But the best part of the interview was when she called Harington out for complaining about his wardrobe. In an interview with Colbert nearly a month ago, Harington explained that his costumes got heavier and heavier each year. Colbert asked Harington, “Are you gonna miss the furs? Are you gonna miss the smell of wet fur, Kit Harington?”

Harington laughed and then basically said no. “It weighs a ton, it smells awful,” he explained. “Um, it’s wonderful… Whenever we went out out there and you put it back on, you feel back in the character again and that’s great. But everything else about it is… it, it just literally—I think they added weight to it every year. Just because A) the costume designer Michelle hates actors, obviously. And like I think they just wanted to physically tire us out by the end so that we never ever wanted to do the show again.” HAH. Good one, Kit.

But Clarke says she had it a lot worse than her co-star. She explained that’s he got shorter filming hours and yet she’d be filming in a quarry in 100-degree heat—with multiple wigs on her head.”Passing out every single season because I’ve got two sets of hair on my head,” she said. “But yeah, so Kit is always complaining he’s got it worse and he’s definitely got it better,” she concluded.

Well, it definitely sounds like they both faced their fair share of challenges with smelly fur and heavy wigs. Regardless, they somehow alway look ~flawless~. Check out this incredible promo shot for the final season. Epic.