Here’s How Emilia Clarke Really Feels About That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

Our mother of dragons is already onto bigger and better things following Game of Throne‘s finale, but that doesn’t mean that she’s over all of her own feelings when it comes to the series. A recent interview revealed Emilia Clarke’s “heartbroken” Game of Thrones finale reaction—but her heartbreak may not be for what you’d expect. She only felt “truthfully sad” about one thing: her executive producers. Interesting.

“I was too busy focusing on my own reactions to really pay too much attention, if any at all,” she explained in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, referencing the unfavorable public response to the Game of Thrones finale. “The only thing I felt truthfully sad about was that [executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are my really good friends, and so it’s for them that I feel heartbreak, because it’s theirs.” Always a sweetheart, that Emilia! But that still doesn’t quite address the audience’s reaction. Sure, she felt sad for the producers who she’d come to know and befriend over the last decade. But how did she feel about this last season’s haters?

Emilia did understand where detractors were coming from: “Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them,” she said. “It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish. And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad. It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy.” Ok, true. Nobody was going to jump for joy at the ending of Game of Thrones—but it’s nice that Emilia at least acknowledges last season’s letdown.

One thing’s for certain: Emilia will not be forgetting her character on the series anytime soon. “She taught me what it feels like to be in a room and be heard,” she said. “She wielded such power, calmness and such poise.” Damn right, Emilia. Daenerys was one of the best female leads that Game of Thrones ever gave us, and for that, we can all be grateful.