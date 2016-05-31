Extremely Hot ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Says She ‘Never’ Gets Hit On

Emilia Clarke may be Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons on HBO every Sunday night at 9 pm EST, but when she’s not freeing slaves, riding Drogon, and starting fires before escaping from them unscathed, she manages to move through the world pretty freely—that long platinum wig does her a favor or two in the anonymity department.

“The joy of that wig is that I’ve had years to come to terms with where I’m at. It’s easier to handle because of it. You’re like, OK, I feel comfortable, everyone’s nice. I’m not surrounded by paparazzi,” Clarke says in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, of which she’s the July cover girl. I suspect this is the exact opposite of what Kylie Jenner is going for when she wears one of her many, many fake hair choices. (She started wigs, BTW.)

Clarke’s ability to remain inconspicuous is about to be compromised for good: She’s the star of “Me Before You,” a film adaptation of a book of the same name, which currently has a 55-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes but is sure to charm audiences who enjoyed other tear-jerking romantic movies like “The Fault in Our Stars.” This time around, Clarke is working with a female director, female writer, and three female producers on the set: “I’m normally surrounded by dudes. Doing ‘Me Before You’ meant I didn’t have to be continually providing myself in a man’s world, having to try and force people to listen to me,” she said.

And yet! She says, “I don’t get hit on a lot. Last year I could have been wearing a sandwich board and ringing a bell and nobody would have noticed!” Ah, what a world.