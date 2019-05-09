Emilia Clarke Just Had The Best Reaction to The ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup F*ck Up

Game of Thrones season eight, the final season of HBO’s hit series, only has two more episodes left. Cast members have been sharing cute behind-the-scenes shots from filming. Emilia Clarke’s reaction to Game Of Thrones’ Starbucks cup flub that made an accidental guest star appearance in episode 4 is gold. In case you missed it, eagle-eyed fans noticed something a little out of place in last week’s episode. As Daenerys watched Jon Snow’s fans shower him with love during their feast at Winterfell, a little modern-day coffee cup sat in front of her. And let us tell you—it was not Westeros approved. Game of Thrones has since fixed the error and edited it out of the episode—so if you were planning to go back and look for it, you’re out of luck. Fortunately, we’ll have the screenshots forever.

The drink looked like it was Clarke’s from a break during shooting. So the actress took to Instagram to address the rumors. “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” she wrote. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥 @prideofgypsiesyou so fire you make my hair turn blue.

#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin#drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe#familyvalues @gameofthrones#forthethrone #forthecaffeine#forthedragons #🔥 #🙌 #❤️”

Peter Dinklage (AKA Tyrion Lannister) really loved the photograph of him with his co-stars. He commented twice. Once with a fire emoji and then with a red heart. Former cast member Jason Momoa, who played Clarke’s first husband on the show, was sandwiched in between Clarke and Dinklage.