Emilia Clarke Would Like to Make Some Changes to Season 8 Of ‘Game of Thrones’

The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit sci-fy series has come and gone. It was also met with a lot of mixed emotions and opinions. A lot of fans weren’t super happy with the last six episodes. Actress Emilia Clarke has remake ideas for Game of Thrones Season 8. While speaking with the New Yorker, Clarke discussed all things Daenerys and Game of Thrones, including the fan petition that’s circling the internet demanding a remake from HBO. Unlike other cast members, like Sophie Turner, Clarke didn’t share a strong opinion on the matter one way or the other. She did, however, discuss what she would do differently for her character if there was a remake. “Oh, my goodness. Well, I can only speak to my own character, and the people that I interact with on the show,” she began when asked what she would change. “But I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Missandei. I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Cersei.”

“I would’ve loved some more scenes between Grey Worm and Missandei,” the actress continued. “I would’ve loved to see a bit more between Cersei…I feel like there was…The genocide was there. That was always going to happen,” she said of Dany going full Mad Queen and deciding to kill all the innocent citizens of Kings Landing.

“And I just think more dissection and those beautifully written scenes that the boys have between characters—that we are more than happy to contently sit there and watch ten minutes of two people talking, because it’s beautiful. I just wanted to see a bit more of that. But I’m in no position to critique the geniuses that have written eight seasons’ worth of wonderful stuff.”

She went on to say what she hopes people will remember Daenerys. She wants them to think of her character, Khaleesi, The Mother of Dragons, as someone who was vulnerable and innocent, even in the end.

“I’m hoping to see what I was saying before about Daenerys’s last images being that of kind of a hopeful, childlike love,” Clarke said. “I just really want that to be the last image of her. And it absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would think anything bad of her. But I’m sure they will, and I can’t control that.”

We’ll love you forever, Khaleesi.