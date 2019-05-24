Emilia Clarke Said “No” to ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ For 1 Reason

It’s 2019, but people are still asking women dumb and offensive questions. Back in 2015–Emilia Clarke rejected Fifty Shades because of nudity. At the time, the Game of Thrones alum told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’d done nudity before and was concerned with being labeled for doing it again.” The role of Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey went to Dakota Johnson. Though Johnson is a great actress–it wasn’t the meatiest role we’ve ever seen on the big screen. Johnson did what she could with what she had.

Clarke has been nude a couple of times on GoT. However, even though her character Daenerys Targaryen literally conquered cities, had dragons, and was the general slayer of all things, everyone always wanted to bring up those nude scenes. Clarke was understandably tired of it.

During a the The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2019 Drama Actress Roundtable –Clarke explained that she said no to Fifty Shades because she was already tired of being typecast because of the nudity she did on #demThrones. She explained,

Well, [director Sam Taylor-Johnson] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake. So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t.’ I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.’

Honestly with the way the whole Fifty Shades franchize crashed and burned we think Clarke dodged a major bullet.

Up next, we can catch her in the FBI murder thriller, Above Suspicion.