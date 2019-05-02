Emilia Clarke Met Beyoncé & It Did Not Go Well

When you think about Queen Bey meeting Khaleesi –we’re sure you’d assume it was a grand encounter of epic proportions. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite pan out that way. Instead, when Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke met Beyoncé, it was disastrous. For eight seasons we’ve been watching Clarke run the world as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons –demanding that men bend the knee while plotting her way to the Iron Throne. However, when Clarke got the opportunity to meet the icon that is Beyoncé –she sort of fell apart.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emilia Clarke said when she found herself in the “Formation” singer presence, she “messed it up.” Clarke was so overcome that she could not form actual words. Apparently, it all went down an Oscars-party where the Homecoming legend came up to the GoT actress. Honestly, if Bey walked up to us voluntarily, we would probably crumble on the spot. And that’s exactly what Clarke did.

When Beyoncé approached her, she made a bizarre noise and waited for the ground to swallow her whole. She joked to Kimmel, “I think I started crying… and she was like, ‘Hey, this is uncomfortable now, I thought you’d be cool, you’re not cool, bye.'”

The pint-sized actress added, “I just messed it up,” she said. “She was clearly a fan, and I ruined it.”

To make matters worse -Bey’s husband–legendary rapper JAY Z –who is also a Game of Thrones superfan witnessed Clarke’s entire meltdown.

Still, we’re going to commend Clarke for not fainting or vomiting. We think she did well.

We’re crossing our fingers that she’ll actually get to speak to Beyoncé the next time they cross paths. Perhaps she can offer up a dragon egg to break the ice.