Emerging Talent: Daily Projects

One of the exciting parts of going to Asia is discovering the underground fashion scene thriving there. Enter Daily Projects, my favorite outpost during Seoul Fashion Week, where I sipped excellent Italian espresso while perusing the galleryish space and browsing the book selection as well as the up-and-coming needle-moving designers whose lines were on display in the showrooms.

Well-known international labels like Danish lines Henrik Vibskov and Eksempel, along with Romanian Rozalb de Mura and Holland’s …And Beyond showed at the opening. And although they were stronger than the Korean designer’s shows, it was important to see that the Koreans are looking outwardly to other influences, as far away as Scandinavia, for style inspiration. (Vibskov, who showed against a backdrop of slashed blue tarps in Tent City, under the bleachers of the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, is hugely popular among the indie Seoul set or his graphic tees.)

Daily Projects is the brainchild of Junghee Lee, who studied at Parsons School of Design in New York before opening the complex in the fashionable district of Apgujeong-dong. Lee has said that the most important part of the project is to support young experimental artists in Korea, and we couldn’t agree more.