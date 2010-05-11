Emerging Label Nonoo Lyons Is Out To Design The Perfect Little Jacket



L to R: Misha Nonoo and Deborah Lyons

The perfect jacket can hopscotch from pairing with a cocktail dress to a ragged tee as seamlessly as a going from a Sunday brunch to boutique shopping. Our guts tell us that no one would agree more than Misha Nonoo and Deborah Lyons, the designers behind the self-named jackets-only label Nonoo Lyons.

“Jackets are really the ultimate accessory. You can be wearing something very simple underneath, but throw on a great jacket and it makes your outfit,” said Lyons. “That was something we felt missing in our wardrobes and that if we found a great jacket, it was something we held onto.”

And Nonoo Lyons jackets are exactly the kind that you’ll want to hold onto for years. With a focus on quality tailoring, European fabrics, and attention to detail like their signature unique patterned linings that separate their collections from season to season, Nonoo Lyons pieces are made for women with a strong sense of self and style.

Going on their third collection for Fall 2010, the British-born, NYC-based designers are just gaining speed. Select pieces from their female explorer-inspired Fall collection recently got picked up by Intermix, and Blake Lively stepped out in one of their fitted black blazers on the red carpet in January.

Plus, along with experimenting with fur and leather for the first time, they’ve expanded to include some additional pieces like leggings, dresses, and skirts. But don’t expect Nonoo Lyons to lose touch with their beginnings. Misha insists that the new pieces really only serve as the underpinnings to the label’s original pieces. “The jackets still remain our focal point,” Nonoo explained. “Their story isn’t over.”

Nonoo Lyons Spring Summer 2010 lookbook – Coney Island meets pin-up girl.





All images courtesy of Nonoo Lyons.

Nonoo Lyons is currently sold at Satine, Diavolina, Takashimaya, Browns in London, and on nonoolyons.com. Prices retail anywhere between $550 to a little over $1,000.

