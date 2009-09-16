Emerging Designer Chadwick Bell, A Hit With Celebrities

As Fashion Week nears to an end, we’re already attempting to recap in our minds all of the amazing collections we’ve watched strut (in some cases, seemingly float) down the runways. And while there are many designers who we love season after season, we were especially taken this week by Chadwick Bell‘s newest collection.

The California-born, New York-based designer showcased a beautiful and sophisticated collection this week, drawing inspiration from the strong lines characteristic of the artist Joan Miró. While his collection for Fall 2009 peaked our excitement (we always love fresh talent!) we’ve fallen for Bell’s spring 2010 collection even more, with its easily wearable and elegant pieces in a palette of earth tones and creams. One look in particular has been dancing in our minds since his recent collection debuted: a sheer, nude-colored sleeveless top paired with beautiful cream trousers; perfection.

And we’re not the only ones who’ve caught on to Bell’s creative talent; Eve recently wore this dress by the designer to the Toronto Film Festival, and we’re loving how it hugs her curves. We’re excited to see what other celebs will be wearing his creations in the months to come, and we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes out for this collection in stores come spring!

Image: Elle.com