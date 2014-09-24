Emerging Comedic Duo Black & Yellow Talk Bending Rules and Taking Risks

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gziTfeO5Abo]

All summer long we’ve been showcasing our Rule Breakers, a video series featuring provocative women who are at the top of their game and paved their own unique ways of getting there. We learned about everything from self esteem and life lessons for social media from Chrissy Teigen, to bending the rules and taking risks from designer Cynthia Rowley. These fearless women even took the time to mentor budding provocateurs in similar fields, to encourage the next generation of rule-breaking stars.

In the video above, we sit with Alex and Rachel of comedic duo Black & Yellow who were mentored by the SRSLY Girls, as they reflect on their experience a part of the Rule Breakers series. “The idea of ask for forgiveness and not for permission, I think is very wise,” Rachel told us. When asked about how make up and fashion affect their confidence, “It’s transformative, but at the same time it does let you be the best version of you. You can take risks when you feel that way,” Alex explains.

Watch along as they share everything from the best advice they received from the SRSLY Girls, to how fashion and beauty allow them to feel more confident on stage.

Alex and Rachel are wearing makeup from the Revlon ColorStay Collection.

StyleCaster’s Rule Breakers series is presented by Revlon.

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Videographers: Simba Productions

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Byrne