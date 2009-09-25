Emerging Brands: Society for Rational Dress

Name: Corinne Grassini



Age: 32



Occupation: Owner/Designer, Society For Rational Dress

Location: Los Angeles

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

I’m not a huge shopper, but I love flea markets for vintage leather and hardware. Reform Gallery is an amazing art/furniture shop for browsing. Liz’s Antique Hardware is good for house fixtures. Scout, Cerre and Cavern are filled with good people and beautiful clothes.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4 and a half, 129 pounds, nice, tough, loves coffee.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A snowy vacation in a cabin with a bunch of people I love.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Hussein Chalayan, Raf Simons, Rei Kawakubo, Alber Elbaz, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

A relaxed coffee with a book on Sunday mornings.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

I’d want my little sister Molly to star as me because she’s a great actress, and she lives with me so at the end of her hard day portraying me, she could come home and complain to me about how annoying her character is and we could laugh about it over a glass of wine.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

I really like the present. But if I had to, I’d visit the simple times, when we used to cover ourselves with fig leaves cause I love a man in a nice leaf.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

It would be a dream to be on the cover of Interview Magazine… I’d wear Society for Rational Dress.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

A unicorn- they always look good.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

A good leather jacket, old white t-shirts, heels that hurt, high waisted jeans, and a vintage belt.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Chanel Chance perfume.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Not my signature, but my favorite because it’s always a special occasion with people I love… Lagavulin scotch.

13. It’s your Final Supper-who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

It would be a glorious meal with everyone I’ve ever known and loved. After a life of watching my health and what I ate, we’d have burritos, donuts, and beer.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally??

A home movie of my brother sitting on this little toy truck. I’ve watched it 30 times- sometimes I laugh, sometimes I cry.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige.

16. What inspires you?

Fresh mountain air, postmodern architecture, how my dad describes his favorite cigar, being out on the water, wood, metal, sand, leather… on and on.

17. What’s next?

So many things…