An Embroidered Kimono Is the Answer to Your Summer Outerwear Woes

Every summer, I encounter the same inevitable fashion dilemma: It’s hot as hell outside, but it’s cold as fuck indoors. How can I possibly dress for both scenarios without sweating a ton when I’m on my way to work and freezing once I finally get there?
Enter: the embroidered kimono.
Embroidered kimonos offer the perfect blend of style and practicality—they’ll transform even the most casual of summer outfits into an elegant ensemble, and they’ll keep you from getting too cold inside (or too hot outside).
Not to mention, they’re everywhere this season. According to Pinterest, people are pinning embroidered kimonos 80 percent more this year than they were last year. And most of your favorite brands—think: Topshop, ASOS, Urban Outfitters, and Anthropologie—currently carry them.
If you’re the kind of person who prefers not to shop fast-fashion and would rather buy an embroidered kimono straight from an artisan in Asia, you can do that, too. Through Etsy, you can connect with myriad Asian merchants selling handmade embroidered kimonos—meaning you can pay tribute to the culture kimonos originated from through both your style choices and your wallet.
Regardless of where you’re shopping from, you can surely find what you’re looking for in the below slideshow. Here, 21 embroidered kimonos you can wear on breezy summer days.
Vintage Furisode Kimono, $260
This vintage silk kimono is called a "furisode"—a formal kimono typically worn by unmarried women, according to the Etsy seller. Buy it or another similar vintage item from the Japanese Etsy shop, LitreJapan.
Vintage Furisode Kimono, $260
Lost Ink Longline Embroidered Kimono, $87
Throw this silky piece over any outfit to instantly elevate your look.
Lost Ink Longline Embroidered Kimono, $87
Lost in Heaven Embroidered Kimono, $90
Everything about this jacket—from its subtly detailed fabric to its patterned lining—is exquisite.
Lost in Heaven Embroidered Kimono, $90
ASOS Design Embroidered Kimono, $56
This aqua-fuchsia color combo is beyond stunning.
ASOS Design Embroidered Kimono, $56
Floral Kimono, $46
This incredible silk kimono is a vintage find from Japan.
Floral Kimono, $46
Embroidered Kimono, $130
This Topshop piece combines the best of bold color and minimal embroidery.
Embroidered Kimono, $130
Ribbon Embroidered Kimono Style Jacket, $203
This elegant jacket is handmade in Thailand.
Ribbon Embroidered Kimono Style Jacket, $203
Longline Embroidered Kimono, $140
This longline piece will look great with your favorite pair of black jeans.
Longline Embroidered Kimono, $140
Ivory Embroidered Kimono, $130
The embroidery along the front of this jacket is just beautiful.
Ivory Embroidered Kimono, $130
Dottie West Kimono, $168
A daringly structured jacket with a ruffled sleeve.
Dottie West Kimono, $168
Floral Embroidered Haori Kimono, $52
The only thing more beautiful than the floral embroidery on this vintage haori kimono jacket is the butterfly lining on the inside.
Floral Embroidered Haori Kimono, $52
Strange Magic Kimono, $345
This Free People piece can be worn as a jacket or a dress.
Strange Magic Kimono, $345
Embroidered Kimono Top, $110
Look closely and you'll see tiny black flowers embroidered into the fabric.
Embroidered Kimono Top, $110
Beverly Blush Satin Embroidered Kimono, $72
This breezy jacket looks like a standard blush duster—until you turn around.
Beverly Blush Satin Embroidered Kimono, $72
Colorful Maple Leaves Vintage Kimono, $33
Shop this traditional haori kimono jacket—or others like it—at the Japanese Etsy boutique VintageWasabi.
Colorful Maple Leaves Vintage Kimono, $33
Arabella Embroidered Jacket, $148
This bright goldenrod color will pair well with accessories in any color.
Arabella Embroidered Jacket, $148
Fringed Floral-Embroidered Kimono, $21
A short-sleeve, fringed jacket for the person who wants to nod to the kimono trend without being too literal.
Fringed Floral-Embroidered Kimono, $21
Pink Floral Embroidered Kimono, $98
A pretty pink jacket that will carry you from spring to summer—back to spring again.
Pink Floral Embroidered Kimono, $98
ONE by New Friends Colony Stargazer Kimono, $173
Translucent and covered in flowers.
ONE by New Friends Colony Stargazer Kimono, $173
Fine Line Kimono, $650
Adorned with beads, sequins, and bright embroidery, this jacket is sure to turn heads.
Fine Line Kimono, $650
Set Sails Kimono, $128
Your favorite shawl got the embroidery treatment.
Set Sails Kimono, $128
