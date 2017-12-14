StyleCaster
Embellished Pants to Break You Out of Your Basic Skinny Jean Rut

Embellished Pants to Break You Out of Your Basic Skinny Jean Rut

Kristen Bousquet
by
Woman in Metallic Jeans
Photo: Getty Images

Like many things in life, overuse can result in boredom. Such can be the case with denim. While it’ll always be a classic you rely on to complete many a look—particularly skinny cuts, which are universally chic—you may not always feel inspired by them. It might take a pair of embellished skinny pants, in a fabric other than basic blue or black denim, to get you excited about what you’re wearing from the waist down.

Skinny pants come in a huge variety of patterns, textures, and colors, while still maintaining their semi-snug fit through the legs and ankles. They’re the perfect pair of bottoms to pair with oversized sweaters, over-the-knee boots, or tucked-in boyfriend-inspired button-downs.

Ready to up your pants game? Check out these 17 pairs of non-snoozy skinny pants and all the street style inspo you’ll need to plan your outfits around them.

1 of 34
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: TOBI Ed olive pants

TOBI Ed olive pants, $66 at TOBI

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Nasty Gal Just Ride vegan leather pants

Nasty Gal Just Ride vegan leather pants, $70 at Nasty Gal

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Free People Rumi pants

Free People Rumi pants, $169 at Free People

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Bella Dahl pocket joggers

Bella Dahl pocket joggers, $150 at Bella Dahl

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Eva Longoria high-waist leggings

Eva Longoria high-waist leggings, $69 at Eva Longoria

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Carolina Pinglo

Carolina Pinglo

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Current Air relaxed pinstripe pant with tie belt

Current Air relaxed pinstripe pant with tie belt, $79 at ASOS

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Valfre Parker floral pants

Valfre Parker floral pants, $72 at Valfre

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Honey in my Heels

Honey in my Heels

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans:Bailey 44 Eco Leather Stevie Pant

Bailey 44 Eco Leather Stevie Pant, $233 at Bailey 44

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Free People gingham skinny pants

Free People gingham skinny pants, $68 at Free People

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Style Charade

Style Charade

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Wildfang The Kravitz velvet cropped pant

Wildfang The Kravitz velvet cropped pant, $98 at Wildfang

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Bailey 44 Velvet Phantom pant

Bailey 44 Velvet Phantom pant, $188 at Bailey 44

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty
Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: TOBI Easy Breezy black multi gingham print joggers

TOBI Easy Breezy black multi gingham print joggers, $64; at TOBI

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Fashioned Chic

Fashioned Chic

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: GAP gold stripe skinny ankle pants

GAP gold stripe skinny ankle pants, $70 at GAP

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Fashion Jackson

Fashion Jackson

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Express mid rise belted cargo cropped trouser pants

Express mid rise belted cargo cropped trouser pants, $70 at Express

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Short Stories and Skirts

Short Stories and Skirts

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: J.O.A. O-Ring trousers

J.O.A. O-Ring trousers, $80 at J.O.A.

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Hello Fashion

Hello Fashion

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Free People blonde metallic skinny

Free People blonde metallic skinny, $108; at Free People

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Nada Adelle

Nada Adelle

Non-Boring Skinny Jeans: Lulus Encore silver and black sequin leggings

Lulus Encore silver and black sequin leggings, $59 at Lulus

