23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That’ll Carry You Through Any Season

I’ve long relied on a pared-down repertoire of simple accessories. A brown crossbody bag, a black tote, some brown gladiators, some white sneakers and a few pairs of black ankle boots. It’s easier for me to rely on a few timeless classics than it is to switch things up. Plus, I’ve always viewed accessories as desserts, not main courses; they’re last-minute additions that pull ensembles together, not statement-making pieces you construct entire outfits around.

The recent rise of embellished accessories has forced me to realize just how myopic my thinking has been.

Whereas neutral accessories are fine blending into the background, embellished pieces demand attention. They’re varying degrees of kitschy fun, glitzy-glam and edgy-chic—and sometimes they manage to do all three at the same damn time. They can transform an otherwise unassuming outfit into a head-turning look, and even when they’re not the loudest piece in your ensemble, they’ll make a statement.

They’re a one-stop shop for style elevation, acting as a kind of sartorial fairy godmother. The moment you slip into one, your outfit goes from good to better—or great to jaw-dropping incredible.

My current embellished accessory of choice? Embellished shoes. Whereas other embellished pieces feel limited by seasonality (winter’s for sequins; summer’s for embroidered bags), shoes don’t. The hardware transcends weather, making the statement pieces surprisingly versatile.

Below, you’ll find 23 of my favorite pairs of embellished shoes on the market right now. From summer slides to winter boots—and everything in between—you’ll surely find just the embellished piece you’re looking for.