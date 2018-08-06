StyleCaster
Share

23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That’ll Carry You Through Any Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That’ll Carry You Through Any Season

Lindsey Lanquist
by
23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That’ll Carry You Through Any Season
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Allison Kahler.

I’ve long relied on a pared-down repertoire of simple accessories. A brown crossbody bag, a black tote, some brown gladiators, some white sneakers and a few pairs of black ankle boots. It’s easier for me to rely on a few timeless classics than it is to switch things up. Plus, I’ve always viewed accessories as desserts, not main courses; they’re last-minute additions that pull ensembles together, not statement-making pieces you construct entire outfits around.

The recent rise of embellished accessories has forced me to realize just how myopic my thinking has been.

MORE: Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

Whereas neutral accessories are fine blending into the background, embellished pieces demand attention. They’re varying degrees of kitschy fun, glitzy-glam and edgy-chic—and sometimes they manage to do all three at the same damn time. They can transform an otherwise unassuming outfit into a head-turning look, and even when they’re not the loudest piece in your ensemble, they’ll make a statement.

They’re a one-stop shop for style elevation, acting as a kind of sartorial fairy godmother. The moment you slip into one, your outfit goes from good to better—or great to jaw-dropping incredible.

MORE: A Brief Exploration: Are Cargo Pants in Style Now?

My current embellished accessory of choice? Embellished shoes. Whereas other embellished pieces feel limited by seasonality (winter’s for sequins; summer’s for embroidered bags), shoes don’t. The hardware transcends weather, making the statement pieces surprisingly versatile.

Below, you’ll find 23 of my favorite pairs of embellished shoes on the market right now. From summer slides to winter boots—and everything in between—you’ll surely find just the embellished piece you’re looking for.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Essentiel Antwerp Pearl Embellished Loafers, $135
Essentiel Antwerp Pearl Embellished Loafers

An office-appropriate maximalist flat.

Essentiel Antwerp Pearl embellished loafers, $135 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Schutz Marcelle Block Heel Sandals, $240
Schutz Marcelle Block Heel Sandals

Bedazzled shoes done right.

Schutz Marcelle block heel sandals, $240 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Saint Laurent Button-Embellished Leather Bootie, $597
Saint Laurent Button-Embellished Leather Bootie

Who needs an outer zipper when you have kitschy button embellishments, instead?

Saint Laurent button-embellished leather bootie, $597 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Rosalyn Embellished Slide Sandal, $70
Steve Madden Rosalyn Embellished Slide Sandal

It's 2018. Everything's available in slide form.

Steve Madden Rosalyn embellished slide sandal, $70 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Stud Flat Mules, $150
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Stud Flat Mules

A super subtle way into the embellished shoe movement.

Rebecca Minkoff Chamille stud flat mules, $150 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Alma Black Flatform Studded Sandals, $56
Alma Black Flatform Studded Sandals

Yes, I will be wearing these studded platform sandals every time I go out from now on. Thanks for asking.

Alma Black Flatform studded sandals, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Fancy Embellished Sliders, $75
Fancy Embellished Sliders

Eye-catching without being over-the-top.

Fancy embellished sliders, $75 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties, $820
Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties

The only cowboy-inspired footwear you'll ever catch me in.

Laurence Dacade Belen studded booties, $820 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Madagascar Embellished Mules, $56
ASOS Design Madagascar Embellished Mules

Proof embellishments don't have to be clunky.

ASOS Design Madagascar embellished mules, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Piston Western Heeled Sandals, $72
ASOS Piston Western Heeled Sandals

Strappy sandals covered in buckles.

ASOS Piston Western heeled sandals, $72 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Love Lock Embellished Ballet Flats, $45
ASOS Design Love Lock Embellished Ballet Flats

So adorable I'm already racking my brain for excuses to wear them.

ASOS Design Love Lock embellished ballet flats, $45 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Black Embellished Flatform Sandals, $60
Glamorous Black Embellished Flatform Sandals

Embellished heels instead of embellished straps.

Glamorous black embellished flatform sandals, $60 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Brew Slide Sandal, $80
Steve Madden Brew Slide Sandal

Not your average black slide.

Steve Madden Brew slide sandal, $80 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Sofie Schnoor Studded Western Boots, $261
Sofie Schnoor Studded Western Boots

These will juxtapose perfectly with any dress in your closet.

Sofie Schnoor studded Western boots, $261 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Leather Studded Sandals, $40
ASOS Design Leather Studded Sandals

Even summer sandals deserve a little embellishment love.

ASOS Design leather studded sandals, $40 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Laaura Studded Mules, $62
Steve Madden Laaura Studded Mules

So studded they'll add some much-needed edge to anything you pair them with. A button-down shirt, relaxed fit jeans—you name it.

Steve Madden Laaura studded mules, $62 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Kaltur Multi Fringe Sliders, $23
Kaltur Multi Fringe Sliders

Fringe counts as embellishment too, right?

Kaltur multi fringe sliders, $23 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Sol Sana Maxwell Boots, $200
Sol Sana Maxwell Boots

Throw these on with your favorite leather jacket, and you'll clearly mean business.

Sol Sana Maxwell boots, $200 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Charlotte Stone Marcel Leather Platform Sandal, $296
Charlotte Stone Marcel Leather Platform Sandal

Embellished. Platform. Clogs.

Charlotte Stone Marcel leather platform sandal, $296 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Black Pin Stud Sandals, $60
Glamorous Black Pin Stud Sandals

A studded date night shoe you'll wear again and again.

Glamorous Black Pin stud sandals, $60 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Pearl Embellished Boots, $50
Glamorous Pearl Embellished Boots

Sparsely embellished and totally fun.

Glamorous pearl-embellished boots, $50 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Dune Embellished Floral Pumps, $151
Dune Embellished Floral Pumps

White heels with some serious personality.

Dune embellished floral pumps, $151 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Wide Fit Key Loafers, $90
Wide Fit Key Loafers

Your new favorite interview shoe.

Wide fit key loafers, $90 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

White Wine Slushies You Need to Make Before the Summer Ends

White Wine Slushies You Need to Make Before the Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Essentiel Antwerp Pearl Embellished Loafers, $135
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Schutz Marcelle Block Heel Sandals, $240
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Saint Laurent Button-Embellished Leather Bootie, $597
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Rosalyn Embellished Slide Sandal, $70
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Stud Flat Mules, $150
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Alma Black Flatform Studded Sandals, $56
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Fancy Embellished Sliders, $75
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties, $820
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Madagascar Embellished Mules, $56
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Piston Western Heeled Sandals, $72
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Love Lock Embellished Ballet Flats, $45
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Black Embellished Flatform Sandals, $60
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Brew Slide Sandal, $80
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Sofie Schnoor Studded Western Boots, $261
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | ASOS Design Leather Studded Sandals, $40
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Steve Madden Laaura Studded Mules, $62
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Kaltur Multi Fringe Sliders, $23
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Sol Sana Maxwell Boots, $200
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Charlotte Stone Marcel Leather Platform Sandal, $296
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Black Pin Stud Sandals, $60
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Glamorous Pearl Embellished Boots, $50
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Dune Embellished Floral Pumps, $151
  • STYLECASTER | 23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That'll Carry You Through Any Season | Wide Fit Key Loafers, $90
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share