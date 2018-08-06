23 Pairs of Embellished Shoes That’ll Carry You Through Any Season

I’ve long relied on a pared-down repertoire of simple accessories. A brown crossbody bag, a black tote, some brown gladiators, some white sneakers and a few pairs of black ankle boots. It’s easier for me to rely on a few timeless classics than it is to switch things up. Plus, I’ve always viewed accessories as desserts, not main courses; they’re last-minute additions that pull ensembles together, not statement-making pieces you construct entire outfits around.
The recent rise of embellished accessories has forced me to realize just how myopic my thinking has been.
Whereas neutral accessories are fine blending into the background, embellished pieces demand attention. They’re varying degrees of kitschy fun, glitzy-glam and edgy-chic—and sometimes they manage to do all three at the same damn time. They can transform an otherwise unassuming outfit into a head-turning look, and even when they’re not the loudest piece in your ensemble, they’ll make a statement.
They’re a one-stop shop for style elevation, acting as a kind of sartorial fairy godmother. The moment you slip into one, your outfit goes from good to better—or great to jaw-dropping incredible.
My current embellished accessory of choice? Embellished shoes. Whereas other embellished pieces feel limited by seasonality (winter’s for sequins; summer’s for embroidered bags), shoes don’t. The hardware transcends weather, making the statement pieces surprisingly versatile.
Below, you’ll find 23 of my favorite pairs of embellished shoes on the market right now. From summer slides to winter boots—and everything in between—you’ll surely find just the embellished piece you’re looking for.
Essentiel Antwerp Pearl Embellished Loafers
An office-appropriate maximalist flat.
Essentiel Antwerp Pearl embellished loafers, $135 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Schutz Marcelle Block Heel Sandals
Bedazzled shoes done right.
Schutz Marcelle block heel sandals, $240 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Saint Laurent Button-Embellished Leather Bootie
Who needs an outer zipper when you have kitschy button embellishments, instead?
Saint Laurent button-embellished leather bootie, $597 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Steve Madden Rosalyn Embellished Slide Sandal
It's 2018. Everything's available in slide form.
Steve Madden Rosalyn embellished slide sandal, $70 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Stud Flat Mules
A super subtle way into the embellished shoe movement.
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille stud flat mules, $150 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Alma Black Flatform Studded Sandals
Yes, I will be wearing these studded platform sandals every time I go out from now on. Thanks for asking.
Alma Black Flatform studded sandals, $56 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Fancy Embellished Sliders
Eye-catching without being over-the-top.
Fancy embellished sliders, $75 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties
The only cowboy-inspired footwear you'll ever catch me in.
Laurence Dacade Belen studded booties, $820 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
ASOS Design Madagascar Embellished Mules
Proof embellishments don't have to be clunky.
ASOS Design Madagascar embellished mules, $56 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
ASOS Piston Western Heeled Sandals
Strappy sandals covered in buckles.
ASOS Piston Western heeled sandals, $72 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
ASOS Design Love Lock Embellished Ballet Flats
So adorable I'm already racking my brain for excuses to wear them.
ASOS Design Love Lock embellished ballet flats, $45 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Glamorous Black Embellished Flatform Sandals
Embellished heels instead of embellished straps.
Glamorous black embellished flatform sandals, $60 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Steve Madden Brew Slide Sandal
Not your average black slide.
Steve Madden Brew slide sandal, $80 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Sofie Schnoor Studded Western Boots
These will juxtapose perfectly with any dress in your closet.
Sofie Schnoor studded Western boots, $261 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
ASOS Design Leather Studded Sandals
Even summer sandals deserve a little embellishment love.
ASOS Design leather studded sandals, $40 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Steve Madden Laaura Studded Mules
So studded they'll add some much-needed edge to anything you pair them with. A button-down shirt, relaxed fit jeans—you name it.
Steve Madden Laaura studded mules, $62 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Kaltur Multi Fringe Sliders
Fringe counts as embellishment too, right?
Kaltur multi fringe sliders, $23 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Sol Sana Maxwell Boots
Throw these on with your favorite leather jacket, and you'll clearly mean business.
Sol Sana Maxwell boots, $200 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Charlotte Stone Marcel Leather Platform Sandal
Embellished. Platform. Clogs.
Charlotte Stone Marcel leather platform sandal, $296 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Glamorous Black Pin Stud Sandals
A studded date night shoe you'll wear again and again.
Glamorous Black Pin stud sandals, $60 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Glamorous Pearl Embellished Boots
Sparsely embellished and totally fun.
Glamorous pearl-embellished boots, $50 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Dune Embellished Floral Pumps
White heels with some serious personality.
Dune embellished floral pumps, $151 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Wide Fit Key Loafers
Your new favorite interview shoe.
Wide fit key loafers, $90 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.