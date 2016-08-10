Already-Embellished Denim Jackets: The Lazy Answer to Summer’s Coolest Trend

To quote the recent words of my wise colleague, Hilary George-Parkin: “Kanye stan? Proud homebody? Member of the mixed-emotions club? Whatever—or whoever—you are, there’s an iron-on patch or enamel pin out there waiting for you to stick it on your clothing and declare it for all the world to see.”

What came after was an editor-approved selection of 101 patches and pins you can buy right now to wedge your way into 2016’s crafty customization trend, which has reached fever pitch this summer. And while the options available for you to make any piece in your closet entirely your own are bountiful, the fact remains that not everyone wants to take the time to curate the supplies needed. Which is why designers and retailers have been going hard on the already-embellished denim jacket, offering styles that come equipped with embroidery, sewn-on patches, pins, and other flair.

Ahead, 17 to shop right now, at every single price point.