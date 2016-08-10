StyleCaster
Share

Already-Embellished Denim Jackets: The Lazy Answer to Summer’s Coolest Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

Already-Embellished Denim Jackets: The Lazy Answer to Summer’s Coolest Trend

by
Already-Embellished Denim Jackets: The Lazy Answer to Summer’s Coolest Trend
17 Start slideshow

To quote the recent words of my wise colleague, Hilary George-Parkin: “Kanye stan? Proud homebody? Member of the mixed-emotions club? Whatever—or whoever—you are, there’s an iron-on patch or enamel pin out there waiting for you to stick it on your clothing and declare it for all the world to see.”

MORE: 101 Sick Patches and Pins You Need Right Now

What came after was an editor-approved selection of 101 patches and pins you can buy right now to wedge your way into 2016’s crafty customization trend, which has reached fever pitch this summer. And while the options available for you to make any piece in your closet entirely your own are bountiful, the fact remains that not everyone wants to take the time to curate the supplies needed. Which is why designers and retailers have been going hard on the already-embellished denim jacket, offering styles that come equipped with embroidery, sewn-on patches, pins, and other flair.

Ahead, 17 to shop right now, at every single price point.

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Make Out Make Art Denim Jacket, $158; at Etsy

Unloveable Denim Jacket, $107; at The Unloveables 

Tommy Jeans for UO Boyfriend Denim Jacket, $199; at Urban Outfitters 

Tiger Denim Jacket, $42.95; at Love Culture 

Danielle Guizio Do Nothin' Jacket, $72; at Danielle Guizio 

Slappin' Patches Denim Jacket, $60 $30; at Dolls Kill

Levi's Denim Jacket, $128; at Farfetch

3x1 Embroidered Denim Jacket, $595; at Barneys

Emma Mulholland Check You Later Embroidered Denim Jacket, $408 $285.60; at Nasty Gal 

Denim Jacket with Patches, $69.90; at Zara

MOTO Badge Denim Jacket, $100; at Topshop

All Patched Up Jacket, $74.25; at Her Favorite LA

ASOS Denim Girlfriend Jacket In Illustrated Mid Wash With Badges, $81; at ASOS

Alice + Olivia Chloe' Embellished Crop Denim Jacket, $695; at Nordstrom

Patched Vintage Denim Jacket, $200; at Etsy

Badge Denim Jacket, $119; at Sportsgirl

White Denim Patched Jacket, $42.95; at Love Culture 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Have Long Hair? Bring These Pics to Your Hairstylist, Stat

Have Long Hair? Bring These Pics to Your Hairstylist, Stat

Promoted Stories

share