21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch

When it comes to purses, I like to keep things simple. I have one brown crossbody, one black crossbody and a bigger black tote—plus the gray backpack I carry to and from work most weekdays. With these four essential pieces, I’m usually set. I have something for any professional or casual setting, and since my purse collection is entirely made up of neutrals, matching my accessories to my outfits is never hard.

The only problem: I have zero party purses.

This didn’t dawn on me until early this summer, when I went to a wedding with my boyfriend. As I slipped into my pocketless maxi, I realized I had nowhere to put my phone, wallet or sunglasses. My brown crossbody was the closest I had to wedding-appropriate, and it definitely wasn’t.

It was then that I realized I needed to branch out of my minimalist approach to accessorizing: I needed a cute clutch, and I needed one fast.

Thankfully, clutches are everywhere in the summer—and this season favors bags covered in embroidery, beads and other embellishments. In an hourlong search for an embroidered clutch online, I found a bunch I absolutely loved. And even better: Since the season’s nearing a close, many of them were on sale.

Below, you’ll find 21 of the cutest embellished clutch bags around. Stock up on some of these, and you (and I) will never be caught party purse-less again.