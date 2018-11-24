21 Eye-Catching Embellished Pieces to Rely on This Season

Scroll To See More Images

Winter has finally rolled around on this side of the planet, and that means a few things. First of all, it means sweater weather is here. (Yes.) Second, it means we’ve got some serious shopping to do.

If you know us, you know we love shopping for the hottest seasonal trends each time the weather changes its mind—and winter is no exception. Sweater weather is the best reason to pad your wardrobe with a boatload or cute (warm! cozy! snuggly!) new items.

But of course, sweaters aren’t the only thing on the menu this season. We’re also shopping for not-so-basic items that’ll add some statement-making flair to our knit-filled closets. What can hold its own against the heaviest of sweaters? A pieces that’s dripping with embellishments—be they studded, sequined, beaded or rendered entirely in fabric.

Anyone who doesn’t think a sweater pairs with sparkly pants doesn’t understand how juxtaposition works—and we’re more than happy to educate them.

We’ve been stocking up on embellished everything since fall’s leaves first started hitting the ground. And we figured it was only right to share our faves with you. (We apologize in advance to whoever pays the bills.)

Below, you’ll find 21 embellished pieces worth shopping this season. Because while wardrobes comprised entirely of knits and cords are charmingly cozy, they’re made better by supplemental statement-makers.

Zimmermann Pom-Pom Knit Jumper, $595 at Farfetch

This pom pom-covered pullover can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any winter event.

Raye Glyn Heel, $178 at Revolve

Cinderella’s got nothing on these.

NBD Saskia Crop Pant, $188 at Revolve

Can you imagine a more holiday-appropriate pair of pants?

Miu Miu Pearl-Embellished Double Headband, $495 at Farfetch

Because you deserve to look festive from head to toe.

Luciana Bodysuit, $158 at LPA

Rhinestone studs? We’re sold.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Marcel Top, $158 at Revolve

In case anyone’s wondering what to buy us for Christmas…

Gucci Bit-Detail Velvet Ankle Boots, $1,550 at Barney’s New York

These booties are absolutely classic—they’ll go with literally everything, and trust us, the compliments will be rolling in.

Frasier Sterling Dancing Queen Belt, $75 at Revolve

Turns out, angels exist—they make belts.

Alexander Wang Crystal-Embellished Wool-Blend Sweater, $895 at Barney’s New York

This pullover is simple and understated, but has a little extra edge in the form of some gorgeous embellished cuffs.

Sam Edelman Dover Embellished Boot, $189.95 at Nordstrom

I mean, why not match your shoes to the glass of Pinot Noir in your hand?

About Us Gracie Sheer Star Top, $48 at Revolve

Sheer tops like this one are perfect for going out at night, cold-weather style. Plays well with high-waisted pants and a nude lip.

Fendi Pearl-Embellished Oversized Sunglasses, $404 at Farfetch

These glasses fall somewhere between après-ski and New York Fashion Week. We’ll take two.

Cinq a Sept Dive Studded Crepe Single-Button Jacket, $595 at Bergdorf Goodman

While we imagine that this jacket is extremely heavy, we also know that you’ve been working out lately—you can handle it.

Fendi Pom Pom Boots, $1,190 at Farfetch

The most playful of booties.

NBD Payton Pants, $148 at Revolve

Business on the waist, party on the ankles.

Zinfandel Pearl Mock Neck Sweater, $152 at Revolve

This sweater is a perfect blend of girly and casual. It’ll be the object of everyone’s desire at your weekly ladies-only brunch.

Eugenia Kim Blaine Wool Felt Fedora, $425 at Barney’s New York

This adorable hat will make your already-trendy outfit that much more weather-appropriate.

Aurora Dress, $158 at LPA

If you don’t have somewhere glamorous to go this winter, don’t fret—there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing a gorge cocktail dress to watch movies in bed with your friends.

Steve Madden Winona Bootie, $149.95 at Nordstrom

Suddenly, we’ve forgotten all other boots.

Emerald Velvet Compact Bucket Bag with Gold Chain, $100 at Ettika

We want to carry everything around in this bag for the rest of our lives.

Miu Miu Pearl-Embellished Sandals, $775 at Farfetch

Why were slides ever considered house shoes? These are obviously more appropriate for the runway.