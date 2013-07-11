Now You Can Embed Instagram Photos and Videos On Your Blog: Here’s How To Do It

Not long after Instagram launched its new video component to compete with Twitter-owned video app Vine, the fashion industry’s favorite social media platform has something else to offer: similarly to how you can embed individual Tweets now, you can embed Instagram photos and video on your website.

When you visit your Instagram feed on a desktop or laptop Web browser, you’ll see a small button on the right side, underneath the comment symbol, that will give you an embed code to copy. You can just paste it into your blog (or really anything that has HTML coding), and the video or picture will show up inside your post!

For our first embed, we chose the adorable video we shot of Elle creative director Joe Zee on-set for our Hamptons’ Most Stylish photo shoot. He and his adorable puppies Porkchop and Parker want to say hello! Check it out above.

Head over to Instagram.com to get started. Happy embedding!

