10 of the Most Embarrassing Celebrity Sponsored Instagrams

These days, celebrities make just as much (if not more) money from sponsored Instagram posts than what they bring at from their day jobs. From “Bachelor” alums to major supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is cashing in their hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers for big bucks from companies like Fit Tea, SugarBearHair, and others.

And while a Fit Tea selfie might throw off a celebrity’s highly curated Instagram aesthetic, the return cash is likely worth it. (Kim Kardashian reportedly makes up to $500,000 per sponsored Instagram, while actress Busy Philipps admitted in April that she makes more money from brand deals than by acting.)

With all this cash coming in, celebrities have found unique ways to seamlessly pimp their products while still staying true to their Instagram brand. From Bella Hadid‘s photoshopped deviled eggs to Kendall Jenner‘s teethless toothpaste ad, ahead are 10 of the most embarrassingly obvious and awkward celebrity sponsored Instagrams. #NotSponsored