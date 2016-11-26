StyleCaster
17 Embarrassing Pics Celebs Probably Wish Would Stay Buried on Instagram

17 Embarrassing Pics Celebs Probably Wish Would Stay Buried on Instagram

17 Embarrassing Pics Celebs Probably Wish Would Stay Buried on Instagram
Most people have posted at least a few regrettable photos on Instagram, and while there is always the option to delete them—thankfully—sometimes we let them languish. Whether it’s a lack of self-awareness or just not taking the time to go back in the archives and see if pics from two or three years ago have stood the test of time, old embarrassing photos on Instagram are something of a given. And that is even true for celebrities, no matter how uber sensitive they are to their image and the way they appear on IG.

MORE: Celebrity Parents Are Just as Embarrassing as Yours on Social Media

So we did some sleuthing, and found a few particularly weird pics that celebs have posted on IG over the years. Though stars definitely love a good post-and-delete, and if something is truly outré, they usually take it off their account as quickly and unceremoniously as possible, it turns out that there are more than a couple absurd or otherwise embarrassing pics floating around out there on the internet of some big-name celebs. Ahead, find the 17 pics that Kim KardashianKhloé KardashianHailey Baldwin, and others would likely prefer to let lie dormant on Instagram—forever.

MORE: Watch Jennifer Lawrence Reveal Her Most Embarrassing Moments

1 of 17

Oh. My. God. How is it possible that this is still live on Kylie Jenner's Instagram?! "Throwback to one of my favorite shots by @nicksaglimbeni," she wrote in 2012, calling out photographer Nick Saglimbeni. All we can say is—wow. Times have changed.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a suspicious object on the floor in the background of Ariana Grande's selfie (see: black unidentified object in the bottom left of the shot, which looks an awful lot like a sex toy). Though she clarified in a video that the object was, in fact, a power strip (adding, "Y'all need Jesus"), some fans remained unconvinced.

Photo: instagram | @arianagrande

Just—why, Cara Delevingne?

Photo: instagram / @caradelevingne

"It's not a phase Mom!!!!!!!! #HappyHalloween lol and chill with the criticism, I never was allowed to celebrate Halloween as a kid," Hailey Baldwin wrote on IG. "It's all for fun guys!!" What…is…happening in this photo?!

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin

Not sure what's going on here, Tyra Banks. To be fair, she's probably forgotten all about this photo, posted to her IG in 2013.

Photo: instagram / @tyrabanks

We know Lena Dunham is all about self-love and embracing your weird side, and we love that. But—this photo is probably best left back in early 2013, where it belongs.

Photo: instagram / @lenadunham

Props for going there, but—not Brooklyn Decker's finest hour.

Photo: instagram / @brooklyndecker

Amanda Seyfried posted this very special photograph back in 2012.

Photo: instagram / @mingey

We're guessing Paris Hilton didn't notice that toilet paper roll when she went in for a selfie back in 2014. "#SelfieTime 😏," she wrote. Indeed.

Photo: instagram / @parishilton

How far Kendall and Kylie Jenner have come since their matching pilot hat photo shoot in 2012.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian captioned this one "💎💎💎." But this ring was stolen at gunpoint in Paris just days later, prompting some critics—including a French police chief—to call her out for flaunting her jewels on IG.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

If it were anyone else, we'd say that this pic might get a second thought after posting it to Instagram. But since this is Katy Perry we're talking about, we're going to assume that she's not losing any sleep over this one.

Photo: instagram | @katyperry

At first glance, there doesn't seem to be anything wrong with this pic. Trouble is, the original caption read, "lilbbjupiter," and this is a tattoo of Saturn. Whoops. Now the caption reads, "permaaaa skinnnnn arrrrrttttt by daaaa mosssst bad a$$ @laurenwinzer," tagging tattoo artist Lauren Winzer. Whoops.

Photo: instagram

Kim Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping this pic when some very observant followers noticed that the lines on the floor weren't perfectly matching up. Kardashian didn't delete the pic—but she probably hopes it (and its controversy) will stay where it belongs, back in 2014.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Though there's nothing embarrassing about this iteration of this photo, Khloé Kardashian posted a different version that was definitely Photoshopped—the line along the door behind her was wavy. She deleted that one, and posted this, writing, "If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn't. Here's the OG shot. The petty movement ain't cute. Oh and I almost forgot.... Namaste 🚪🚪🚪." She later admitted to Photoshop, but not to make herself look smaller. "Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!!" she wrote on her app. "All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are." At this point, we imagine she'd prefer if this pic would just stay buried on IG.

Photo: instagram / @khloekardashian

Nicole Richie is usually ultra refined on her Instagram, but she took a break from all that to post…this shot in 2013.

Photo: instagram / @nicolerichie

And to round things out, another gem from Kylie Jenner, long before she mastered the art of the selfie.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

