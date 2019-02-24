Elsie Fisher Rocks the Sleekest Suit at the 2019 Oscars

If you’re not already obsessed with Elsie Fisher, what are you even doing with your life? Not only has she become a break-out star thanks to her incredible work in Eighth Grade, but the actress’ style is also killer. (Check out her Instagram if you don’t believe me.) Elsie Fisher’s 2019 Oscars look was just more proof that her sartorial instincts are incredible—especially for someone who’s only 15. At her Oscars red carpet debut, the actress wore a super sleek black suit, and I’m wishing I looked one third as cool when I was a teen.

There can be a lot of pressure to look absolutely amazing at one’s Academy Awards debut, but Elsie Fisher looked as cool as a cucumber in a Thom Browne black three-piece suit. IDK if I’ve ever seen a 15-year-old rock a three piece suit, but Elsie Fisher seriously couldn’t have looked better in hers. The actress wore a classic white button-down underneath the suit, buttoned all the way up with a silver collar clip, giving the entire outfit a very chic vibe.

Fisher wore her hair down, clipped to the side—a bit of a throwback to early 2000s hairstyles—and kept her makeup super simple (aside from perfect cat-eye eyeliner). The actress also sported shiny black heeled booties and carried a gift-box inspired purse with a striped bow wrapped around it—the only touch of color in the ensemble. Fisher also sported Sarah Wilde Jane jewelry and Beladora cufflinks. If we all had this sense of style at age 15, there would be a lot fewer high school yearbooks thrown away.

Both Elsie Fisher and her film Eighth Grade—written and directed by comedian (and genius?) Bo Burnham—were snubbed at the 2019 Oscars, earning zero awards. In my humble opinion, the film should have been nominated in multiple categories. I was excited to learn, then, that Elsie Fisher would be a presenter at the Academy Awards, and we’d at least get to see her on the Oscars stage—even if it wasn’t to accept an award. Though she was overlooked this year, I have high hopes for this stylish 15-year-old.