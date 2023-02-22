Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Just Reacted to Rumors Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Is About Liam Cheating on Her—It’s an ‘Old Topic’

Figuring it all out. Elsa Pataky just reacted to Miley Cyrus’ lyrics about Liam Hemsworth in her song “Flowers.” When asked about her relationship with the Plastic Hearts singer, she defended her brother-in-law’s actions.

Miley and Liam married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Miley told Howard Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

Over the course of their turbulent ten-year relationship, Cyrus became close to her husband’s sister-in-law. Elsa married Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth in December 2010, and the families have bonded over the years and the wives even got matching tattoos!

How did Elsa Pataky Respond to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” cheating rumors about Liam Hemsworth?

How did Elsa Pataky respond to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” cheating rumors about Liam Hemsworth? She’s leaving it up to them. In an interview translated by Hola!, the Fast Five actress attended an event in Spain and was asked about the rumors swirling about her ex-sister-in-law and the song “Flowers.” She responded that she liked the song but it was a conversation only between Miley and Liam. “It’s a very old topic for us,” she said when addressing their break up. “If someone should talk it should be Liam, but I think she [Miley] can do what she wants.”

Elsa and Miley were very close during the “Bangerz” singer’s marriage to the Hunger Games star. Along with some of her close friends, the two got matching wave tattoos. On if she regrets the tattoo, Elsa told Vogue Australia, “I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments.”

The Al salir de clase actress also opened up about how Liam gravitated toward his family after his divorce. “My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” she said at the time to reporters at an event in Spain. “He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.” She continued, “Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs.” She also gushed about her husband Chris “The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he’s so handsome. I gotta say it. The best thing is his sense of humor. He makes the whole family laugh.”

Liam and Miley were in an on-and-off relationship since 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song. In one instance in an interview with Howard Stern, Miley also revealed that she didn’t think she and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

The chorus of the song “Flowers” interpolates the lyrics of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. However, instead of yearning for love or getting back with an ex, Miley explores the theme of self-love and doing everything on her own. “I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Yeah, some things you don’t understand,” she sings on the track. “But I can take myself dancing, yeah/I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.” The music video also reflects this self-love as the singer is seen strutting through the streets and hills of Los Angeles.

The release of the music video put the Internet into a frenzy in early January 2023 after people speculated that the music and the music video were about Liam’s alleged infidelity to Miley. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets. Miley’s sister Brandi also responded to the rumor on the Your Favorite Thing podcast. “It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny,” she said.

She continued, “Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f—k you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious. Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are fucking hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.” As for if the rumors are true, Brandi told the podcast, “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

Though, the Bangerz pop star denied the cheating rumors when she was fresh out of the divorce. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” She continued, “BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

