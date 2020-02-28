Elsa Hosk’s Cropped Blazer Might Be My New Favorite Boss Babe Look

Scroll To See More Images

While I would love to see more diversity in the pool of famous supermodels as of late (both racially and in body size), there’s no denying that the models we know and love have incredible style off the runways. Off-duty models make up for most of my street style inspiration, and I’m constantly looking to Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and the like for outfit ideas. On Thursday, Elsa Hosk’s street style suit look played to all the model’s strengths—Which is to say, she had the confidence of a CEO board room maven who knows she has impeccable taste in clothes. Although Hosk isn’t in Paris for Paris Fashion Week (Does anyone know why?!), she’s still tearing it up on the streets with her inspiring style.

The model posted a seriously good outfit photo on Instagram featuring her wearing a total boss babe suiting look—with a little bit of a twist. While oversized blazers have been ridiculously trendy lately (Cue Hailey Bieber and all her oversized blazer outfits.) Elsa Hosk went the opposite direction with a cropped blazer. The blazer, from Orseund Iris, is a delightful play on the classic suit—or even the less-classic but very-trendy oversized look. While you probably couldn’t walk into a serious and stuffy board room meeting in this ensemble, it’s definitely perfect for street style.

The model paired the suit with both a Bottega Veneta bag and belt (Bottega Veneta is clearly a celeb fave right now, and I’m here for those chunky bag chains!), Westward Leaning sunnies and Prada boots. The entire look is tres chic, and such a fun and unique take on the current suit trends. Elsa Hosk is a woman of many talents, but right now, my favorite one is her ability to bring us all irrefutably good outfit inspiration.