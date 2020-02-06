Elsa Hosk Looks Like a Metallic Mermaid In This Stunning Maxi Dress

Scroll To See More Images

During all my years of childhood, there were few VHS tapes that got more playtime than my copy of The Little Mermaid. As a young tot (and an adult, TBH) I was utterly fascinated and intrigued by the aesthetic of a life below the sea—the colors, shiny mermaid tale vibes, big musical numbers by fish friends. And Elsa Hosk’s NYFW amfAR Gala outfit was the perfect example of how to bring those dreamy aesthetics into real life (without looking like you’re just a gal who used to be obsessed with Ariel from The Little Mermaid). Achieving an ideal mermaid vibe is difficult, but Elsa Hosk has managed to do it perfectly. Are we even surprised?

While attending the annual amfAR Gala—which supports AIDS research—Elsa Hosk donned the most gorgeous metallic Rick Owens dress. Rick Owens, in case you’re not familiar with the designer, is known for his wild runways. If you’ve ever seen aliens model during a fashion week, it was probably while wearing Rick Owens’ designs. His looks are always edgy and cool, so it comes as no surprise that this metallic and mermaid-y dream of a dress is a Rick Owens piece.

Plus, the metallic gown has pockets, which is more than I can say for the majority of dresses in my closet right now. I think Ariel would totally approve of this dress—and maybe even wear it if she was in her human form in 2020. Elsa Hosk rocking the dress, though, is good enough for me. A modern day mermaid, if you will.

Of course, you could also say that this Rick Owens gown has more alien vibes than it does mermaid ones, and I would respect the opinion. On a Rick Owens runway, the dress probably did look much more extra-terrestrial. At the end of the day, it’s all up to interpretation. And isn’t that was fashion is these days, anyway?