Elsa Hosk and Jourdan Dunn are Killing the Paris Fashion Week Street Style Game

Another day at Paris Fashion Week, and another day of scoping out the best celebrity looks. It should come as no surprise that some of the most well-dressed fashion week guests are models themselves. (After all, they’re around high fashion enough to know what’s sartorially relevant.) Both models Elsa Hosk and Jourdan Dunn’s Paris Fashion Week style has been absolutely impeccable—as evidenced by their most recent ensembles sitting front row at Isabel Marant. The two models haven’t been gracing the runways this fashion week, but taking in all the views from the (very close) sidelines. It’s been a treat to see what these models choose to wear to see shows, when so often we only see them in the outfits in which they walk the runway.

At the Isabel Marant runway show on Thursday, we got a two-for-one model deal, as both Elsa Hosk and Jourdan Dunn were attendees. The two models stunned in Isabel Marant ensembles, and—even though I know they were just front row guests—Hosk and Dunn could have been mistaken for lost runway models. My stylish (and very tall) queens.

Elsa Hosk made this Fall/Winter 2019 Isabel Marant outfit look so effortlessly chic, that I’m kind of mad about it. If I tried to recreate this ensemble, I’d look cute, sure (Love yourself, people!), but it would be so obvious that I tried extremely hard to look cool. Hosk can pull off this outfit without looking like she tried at all, and that’s what I love (and hate) about it. Also, I really, really want that coat!

Then, there’s Jourdan Dunn in an Isabel Marant dress that puts everything I’ve ever worn to shame. No white after Labor Day who?! By pairing this gorgeous white dress with mid-calf brown boots, Dunn has made this ensemble unmistakably fall.

It would be a disgrace to fashion if I didn’t also include Jourdan Dunn’s other Paris Fashion Week street style looks, because they are so, so good. I mean, just look at this black Mugler suit Dunn wore to sit front row at the Mugler show. She looks like the most stylish boss I have ever seen in my life.

And last but definitely not least, Jourdan Dunn sat front row at the Balmain runway show. I’m honestly a little confused as to how this olive dress is assembled, but I’m not confused at how much I love it. Once again, those tall boots make this ensemble a fall outfit dream. You’ve certainly got me swooning, Jourdan.