Meet Eloquii: A Plus-Size Line Women Will Actually Want to Wear

As far as plus-size fashion goes, it’s a common gripe that there seems to be a gaping hole in the marketplace when it comes to brands that are equal parts on-trend and made to flatter curvy women. If you follow the market, you may recall that a trend-driven line called Eloquii emerged in 2011 year under The Limited blanket that managed to serve both purposes, but—despite an active consumer base—shuttered in early 2013. In a welcome twist, the line relaunched this week under new, independent ownership.

Catering to women sizes 14 to 24, the ultra-contemporary line features pieces that are pretty much on par with what you’d see at any trend-driven store: Cute solid wrap-skirts, bodycon dresses, peplum tops, embellished sweatshirts, fun accessories, even crop tops.

“Most designer, contemporary, and fast-fashion brands do not offer our size range,” said creative director Jodi Arnold. “And what is offered is missing the mark in our opinion. Our girl knows all the emerging trends, she just wants them to be executed tastefully, in her size and more importantly, readily available.”

The price range is certainly affordable—$18 to $198—and the offerings are geared toward women aged 20 to 40 years old. Check out a few pieces below, then head over to ELOQUII.com to start shopping!