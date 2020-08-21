Plus-Size Fashionistas Rejoice! ELOQUII Has A Brand New Rental Service

In case you needed a bit of good news, the newest plus-size clothing rental service, ELOQUII Unlimited, has officially launched. If you’re already a fan of the brand ELOQUII, you’ll know that they carry the cutest wardrobe essentials and trendy pieces—and now you can rent your favorites in addition to purchasing them. (!!!) Plus-size fashionistas everywhere, now is your time to add so many new outfits to your Instagram feed. For just $79 per month, you can rent four ELOQUII items at a time, keep them for however long you’d like, then return them in exchange for four more. It’s the rotating wardrobe of my dreams, and I can’t wait to try it out.

From easy breezy plus-size dresses and jumpsuits to trousers and jeans that’ll make you stand out in any crowd—or just on Instagram—this ELOQUII rental service is exactly what your wardrobe needs. Bright and fun colors abound, the silhouettes are perfect for all shapes and sizes and the styles are timeless (while still staying on-trend).

Available in sizes 14-28, all the bold looks available from the new program are truly perfect for flaunting on social media—which is, of course, basically the only reason I even put on a cute outfit these days. If I can’t take a fun photo in the backyard (or even a mirror selfie) in whatever I’m wearing, what’s the point, right? But these gorgeous ELOQUII looks are truly the ideal situation for photoshoots, grabbing a drink with a friend or having a date night with your boo. You’re sure to stand out this season in all of the adorable ensembles you can rent now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When you order your four picks, they’ll get delivered right to your doorstep—along with a prepaid return label for when you’re ready to send your items back. (Remember, you can keep them as long as you’d like!) Plus, if you end up falling in love with anything you’ve rented, you can also choose to purchase it at a discounted price. ELOQUII Unlimited is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only is this service so great for those who constantly want to change up their wardrobes, but can’t afford to buy multiple new items a month, but you can also get your first 30 days free. Use this STYLECASTER x ELOQUII link to start out on your rental journey and get a month of the service absolutely free. Once you try it out, you’ll definitely want to keep the subscription going. (And, if not, at least you’ll have gotten four new items to try out for a month, right?) Now, all there’s left to do is shop, so go ahead and test this new plus-size clothing rental service out for yourself—I know I will.