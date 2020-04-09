Eloquii’s Entire Site Is 50% Off, and We’re Shopping Our Summer Wardrobes

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram with no end in sight, looking for something to raise those endorphin levels, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing and check out the Eloquii spring 2020 sale immediately. Sure, most of us are stuck in our homes with only backyard photoshoots as an excuse to wear new outfits, but summer will eventually arrive, and when that day comes you’ll want to have your warm-weather wardrobe ready to rumble. For a limited time, everything on Eloquii’s site is 50 percent off of one item, and 40 percent off of everything else. That means that whether you buy one item or 20 items, you’ll be saving some serious coin on pieces you’ll wear all summer long. Excuse me while I add everything to my cart.

Of course, this sale won’t last forever, so everyone (myself included) needs to jump on these deals ASAP. Got a summer wedding for which you need the perfect dress? Now is the time. Anxiously awaiting summer parties? Stock up while the deals are hot. Had your eye on an Eloquii blouse, but needed to wait for a sale? Your prayers just got answered. Every article of clothing—from mini to maxi, minimalist to maximalist and everything in between—is just sitting on Eloquii’s site, waiting for you to give it a good home. And if you need any more of an excuse, just tell yourself you want to look cute for all your Zoom calls. Whatever works, baby.

I went ahead and rounded up 15 of my absolute favorite pieces from Eloquii right now, so you can see just how good these plus-size deals are. Some items are colorful and fun, while some are perfect for all my neutral-loving babes. So run, don’t walk, to your phone, computer, whatever and start shopping these adorable plus-size clothes before this sale ends.

1. Crop Denim Jacket with Puff Sleeves

A cropped denim jacket is always a good move, but it’s even better when it boasts the puffy sleeves trend.

2. Easy Wrap Dress with Tie Detail

This easy wrap dress is the perfect combination of sophistication and comfort.

3. Long Tailored Blazer

This long tailored blouse has been on my wishlist forever—and at 50 percent off, it’s looking like it might finally become mine.

4. Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

The puffy sleeves and tie-front details on this adorable green dress give it major early aughts vibes.

5. Tie Front Skirt with Slits

This tie-front skirt would look perfect paired with your favorite cropped blouse.

6. Relaxed Pant with Patch Pockets

These chic and relaxed pants come in a total of three different colors, so you can choose your favorite—or all three.

7. Dolman Sleeve Maxi Dress with Slit

The bright and cherry yellow hue of this floral maxi dress is perfect for summer.

8. Tie Neck Blouse

The print on this tie-neck blouse is so unique, you’ll want to wear it all the time.

9. Clear Wooden Bead Handle Bag

This clear beaded handle bag is perfect for carrying all your summer essentials.

10. Puff Sleeve High Low Dress

The colors in this high-low dress are truly an ideal spring and summer situation.

11. Striped Wrap Peplum Top

If you’re looking for a go-to summer top, this striped off-the-shoulder blouse might be the one.

12. Button Front Belted Dress

This button-front dress features the cutest buttons and belt buckle I’ve ever seen.

13. Button Fly Linen Shorts

Pair these white linen shorts with all your favorite summer tops.

14. Resin Handle Bucket Bag

A simple pink bucket bag is just what your summer wardrobe needs.

15. Square Neck Fit and Flare Dress with Belt

The pretty orange dress of all your summer dreams.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.