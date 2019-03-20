The New Eloquii and Jason Wu Spring Collection Will Have You Ready for Any and Every Spring Soiree

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially spring, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to amp up my warm weather wardrobe. With the new season comes an influx of spring party invitations (and a lot of weddings)—and the new Eloquii and Jason Wu spring collection is here to make sure you’re the best dressed at any spring soiree. The two brands have partnered once again, much to my excitement. If you missed out on their holiday 2018 collaboration, have no fear—the spring collection is here (and it’s amazing).

Eloquii defines the collection by “whimsical florals, romantic ruffles, bold color-blocking and sophisticated pinstripe detailing,” and they’ve totally nailed it. The entire line is work-ready, party-ready and living life stylishly-ready. Plus, the collection is all between $59.95 and $149.94, so you can get your new spring look without breaking the bank. In fact, when StyleCaster talked to Jason Wu about the collection, he mentioned the importance of this price point. “We wanted to make sure we brought the Jason Wu polish to the Eloquii customers without having to make everything more expensive. And, I think that was really important—that we were addressing the customers first,” Wu explained.

I’m already ~obsessed~ with the collection, and it just launched today. These pieces are built to last for many spring seasons to come. They’re elegant, timeless and honestly, just really freakin’ pretty. To give you a little taste of the new Jason Wu / Eloquii collection, I picked some of my favorite pieces that I personally cannot wait to wear all spring (and summer, TBH) long. I’m already looking forward to the next Jason Wu and Eloquii collaboration.

1. Jason Wu/Eloquii Halter Maxi Dress, $149.95 at Eloquii

2. Jason Wu/Eloquii Pinstripe Culotte Trouser and Pinstripe Belted Blazer, $89.95 and $119.95 at Eloquii

3. Jason Wu/Eloquii Poplin Ruffle Sheath Dress, $199.95 at Eloquii

4. Jason Wu/Eloquii Notch Collar Wrap Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

5. Jason Wu/Eloquii Tapered Leg Trouser and Belted Blazer, $89.95 and $119.95 at Eloquii

6. Jason Wu/Eloquii One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse, $69.95 at Eloquii

7. Jason Wu/Eloquii Asymmetric Draped Pencil Skirt and Draped Puff Sleeve Blouse, both $59.95 at Eloquii

