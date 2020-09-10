Eloquii & Walmart Dropped The Affordable Plus Fashion Line We’ve Been Waiting For

Scroll To See More Images

Though the temperatures have yet to drop enough for me to warrant shopping an entirely new fall wardrobe, that’s exactly what I’m doing—and my wallet is not happy about it. Autumnal sweaters, dresses, pants and skirts are all constantly on my mind, but my budget is definitely not cut out for splurging on as many pieces as I actually want. Thankfully (for both myself and us all!), ELOQUII Elements at Walmart just dropped, so we can now stock up on plus-size seasonal clothing at seriously incredible prices. Yes, please!

If you already shop plus sizes, you’re likely already a fan of ELOQUII—a plus-size brand that carries gorgeous pieces in sizes 14 through 28. While their site often has a sale going on, the prices can typically run a little high for some budgets. Don’t get me wrong; the clothing from ELOQUII is gorgeous and worth your coin, but sometimes you just don’t have much to spend on new clothes. Enter: the new private label from ELOQUII and Walmart, ELOQUII Elements.

In recent years, Walmart has worked to create a robust (and surprisingly cute) fashion section—featuring brands like Time and Tru and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara—and the addition of a gorgeous plus-size line is exactly what was missing. Now that it’s here, though, we can shop seasonal ‘fits to our hearts’ content—especially considering the entire line is $50 and under.

Featuring gorgeous dresses, trendy (but not too trendy) tops, classic jeans, skirts and more, the ELOQUII Elements line at Walmart is truly a game-changer. They’ve released their first drop—a collection of fall-ready pieces you’ll definitely swoon over—but will continue to release seasonal collections four times a year. No matter whether it’s fall, winter, spring or summer, you’ll be able to shop cute new pieces from this plus-size clothing line. Now that is definitely something worth celebrating.

Keep scrolling to get a peek at what you can expect to find from the new launch. The entire line is available exclusively on Walmart.com, so make sure you set aside some time to browse (and shop) everything. Your new, affordable plus-size wardrobe awaits you.

1. Leopard Print Midi Shirtdress

Get a little wild this fall with this gorgeous leopard print midi shirtdress. There’s just something about a classic animal print paired with autumnal boots that’s truly perfect for the season.

2. Distressed Mom Jeans

A good pair of distressed mom jeans will carry you from season to season—just add your favorite sweater or graphic tee. Plus, you can’t beat jeans for only $30!

3. Faux Leather Jacket

Spice up any outfit with a classic and chic faux leather jacket. Whether you pair it with your favorite fall dress or jeans and a tee, you can’t go wrong.

4. Ruffle Detail Blouse

This ruffle detail blouse is truly perfect for pairing with work-ready trousers or your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans this season. The dark olive hue is a great option for fall, too.

5. Floral Pleated Midi Skirt

Every single wardrobe should have a floral midi skirt. You can style it so many ways—whether it’s with a cozy sweater and boots for fall or a silky camisole and heels for warmer weather.

6. Floral Print Ruffle Detail Blouse

In addition to the floral midi skirt, why not add this floral ruffle detail blouse to your fall line-up as well? You’ll be amazed at how well it pairs with all your favorite autumnal pants and skirts.

7. Crop Sweater

You can never have too many cozy knits in your closet, and this pink crop sweater is a piece that works well for fall all the way through spring. Consider it a wardrobe essential.