The ELOQUII Elements Holiday Collection Is Equal Parts Glitzy & Glam

Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to put away your pumpkin-print pajamas and start thinking about what you’ll be wearing during the holidays, aka Mariah Carey season. (Cue: “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on repeat on Spotify!) This year, there’s no need to stress about your look, because the ELOQUII Elements Holiday Collection is making it easy to find plus-size seasonal attire that’s cute and affordable. You can save your extra cash for holiday shopping or get yourself a gift—either way, we won’t judge.

Even though this year might not be filled with white elephant parties, Hanukkah dinners or New Year’s Eve soirees, that doesn’t mean you can’t still look stylish while you’re at home ordering Postmates and watching The Holiday for the 40th time. Mr. Napkin Head never gets old! What’s great about the new ELOQUII Elements Holiday Collection is that you can get a variety of styles that are perfect for any occasion during the holidays and all winter long—from cozy sweaters to faux leather pencil skirts—all at jaw-dropping prices.

Everything in the new ELOQUII Elements collection ranges from just $22 to $50, and comes in sizes 14-28. Could you ask for anything more?? Aside from classic holiday silhouettes we know and love, like the quintessential NYE sequin dress, there are also some pretty unique pieces you can add to your closet, like floaty patterned dusters, metallic blouses and lots of faux leather. Which, just to be clear, is always a good thing!

Ready to revamp your holiday wardrobe? Keep scrolling to find the perfect plus-size pieces from this collection, and shop it in full on the Walmart site now. Fair warning, though—you might want it all!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

ELOQUII Elements Ruffle Neck Soft Blouse

If you’re like the idea of sophisticated sparkle, this high-neck blouse is a good choice. Pair it with a skirt or pleather trousers to give it a little edge.

ELOQUII Elements Sequin Dress

Nothing beats a sequin dress for the holidays. Oh, and FWIW, this one also comes in white. You know, in case you want to channel your inner snow queen.

ELOQUII Elements Leopard Print Duster

Animal print is a neutral, yes, but it’s also a classic choice during the holidays. Get your Fran Fine on in this leopard print duster with floaty statement sleeves.

ELOQUII Elements Faux Leather Jacket

The perfect edgy moto jacket can be hard to find when you’re plus-size, but ELOQUII always has the answer, and this one features a fun shawl collar detail.

ELOQUII Elements Wide Leg Crop Pants

A cute pair of trousers that can be dressed up or worn while lounging on the couch? We’re in. You can also pair these with the matching top for a faux-jumpsuit moment.

ELOQUII Elements Twist Back Sweater

This cozy sweater comes in pink and white and has an unexpected twist detail in the back. Major “business in front, party in the back” vibes.

ELOQUII Elements Faux Leather Skirt

A faux leather pencil skirt is another one of those pieces you can’t go wrong with, and given that leather is having a major moment for fall and winter 2020, it’s definitely the time to snag one.