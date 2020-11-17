Eloquii’s Black Friday Sale Is A Gift To Plus-Size Fashionistas Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

If you aren’t planning out your Black Friday shopping in advance, then babe, how do you expect to get the good stuff before it sells out? Waking up on Black Friday morning without a plan is a guaranteed ~bad move~, which is why I stalk out the best deals in advance and have my wishlist ready. For all you plus-size fashionistas, it should come as no surprise that Eloquii’s Black Friday Sale this year will be fire, and with a potentially-major discount just days away, I recommend checking out the site early.

Eloquii caters to sizes 14-28 in a way so few other plus-size fashion brands successfully do. They are always the first to make a trend accessible, yet the pieces still feel high-quality and durable. It’s the reason many are able to justify the fairly-high price tags—and that’s the reason they’re also excited for Eloquii’s Black Friday deals. In years past, they’ve usually offered a whopping 50 percent off sitewide, so many are expecting (AKA praying) for the same deep discount this year.

Personally, I recommend browsing the site now so you have your selects at the ready come November 27, but fair warning: you might be tempted by a few pre-Black Friday deals. On November 17, shoppers can enjoy the tail end of The Friendsgiving Event, which features 40 percent off of everything and an extra 10 percent off of your entire purchase. Pretty darn good, no?

Below, I’ve rounded up the top Eloquii pieces worth snagging at a huge discount this season. Eloquii, shout out to you for always ensuring the girls look good without having to break the bank!

Puff Sleeve Robe Coat

A good camel coat is everything this season, and this Eloquii pick is one of the best silhouettes I’ve seen. Plus, I can totally fit a sweater underneath comfortably thanks to those oh-so-puffy sleeves.

Sweatsuit

TBH, I might have to buy this early, because it’s the perfect piece to lounge in on Black Friday while I’m nursing my Thanksgiving food baby. Loungewear never looked so chic.

Vegan Leather Shirtdress

This. THIS! With some sheer tights, knee-high boots and a bold lip? Ladies and gentlemen, we have a holiday party winner. This chocolatey brown number is begging to be all dressed up.

Rhinestone Embellished Jean

I have a feeling this year’s NYE celebrations will be a little more low key, so excuse me if I play it cool and pair some sparkly denim with my cutest going-out top. And a sparkly mask to match, of course.

Sweater Cardigan with Pleated Sleeve

Everyone knows a good cardi is an essential this season, and you can wear this one buttoned up as a shirt or open with a cami underneath. BTW, it also comes in classic black and brilliant green.