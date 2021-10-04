Elon Musk & Grimes Are Still Living Together Weeks After Their Breakup—Here’s Why

Since their “semi-separation,” fans have wondered when (and if) Elon Musk and Grimes will get back together. Elon and Grimes—who share 1-year-old son X Æ A-12 together—broke up in September 2021 after three years together.

Elon confirmed the split to Page Six, explaining that the couple were “semi-separated” but not officially over. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also revealed in an Instagram on Sunday, October 3, that she and Elon still live together weeks after their split. The news came after Grimes was photographed reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto in a cloak. “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was [an] opportunity to troll,” she wrote. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist.” However, she went on to say that Karl Marx has “some very smart ideas in this book — but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming, but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Grimes also confirmed that her outfit was and book choice was a way to troll the paparazzi. “paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha,” she wrote. She continued, “taught myself to stop checking if other ppl think I’m socially acceptable a long time ago. Worrying about being cringe is the enemy of art, failure tolerance is essential for creativity. Deciding not to be mad at ppl enjoying life is ok.”

In an interview with Vogue at the Met Gala in September 2021, Grimes revealed that her son with Elon calls her by her real name “Claire” instead of “mom.” “I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me artistically,” she said. “Being a mother feels weird for me to say.” She continued, “X says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama’… maybe he can sense my taste for the word ‘mother,’” she explained as she got her makeup done before the event. “Which, I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it. I can’t identify with it, weirdly.”