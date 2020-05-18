Just Every Photo of Grimes & Elon Musk’s Baby X Æ A-12 Shared So Far

It seems like just yesterday we were live-tweeting the reveal of Baby X Æ A-12’s name. But now that the dust has settled on that truly wild saga (more on its “legality” and meaning later), we can finally enjoy Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby photos of their first child together. Strange name aside, this baby is just as cute as any other.

X Æ A-12 was born on May 4, 2020 (Star Wars Day—how apt), to experimental pop artist Grimes, 32, and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, 48. Fans first learned that Grimes was going into labor via Twitter when Musk responded to a question under a thread about a new Tesla launch (also apt). “A few hours away,” he tweeted before confirming his son’s arrival: “Mom & baby all good.”

Then came the questions about Baby X Æ A-12’s name. While followers of the unlikely pair came up with several theories of their own, mom Grimes—whose real name is Claire Boucher—put the confusion about its meaning and pronunciation to rest soon after giving birth. “X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted on May 5. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

She added, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Baby X Æ A-12’s name is even valid in the state of California, one thing’s for certain: He’s absolutely adorable. And parents Elon and Grimes are doing their best to support each other for him. According to a source with Us Weekly, the pair have been struggling: “Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off. Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

With a face like X Æ A-12’s, it’s hard not to. Take a look at all the photos of Grimes and Elon’s baby boy below.