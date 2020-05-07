Um, Apparently Elon Musk & Grimes’ Baby Name ‘X Æ A-12’ Is ‘Illegal’

The saga of baby X Æ A-12 continues. Apparently, not only is his name the subject of countless memes and debates over its pronunciation—now, Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name is illegal, too. Well, sort of.

Nobody is coming to arrest new mom Grimes, 32, for agreeing to name her child after a CIA aircraft (which, let’s be real, must have been the doing of aerospace-obsessed dad, Musk, 48). Rather, their baby’s name is essentially considered “illegal” in the state of California—which is where the baby was presumably born on May 4—according to TMZ. Only days old, and baby X Æ A-12 is already causing trouble with the law!

A supervisor at the Department of Public Health Vital Records Office in Los Angeles explained to the outlet that it’s against California law for any name to include numbers or symbols. PEOPLE also confirmed as much with attorney David Glass, who concurred that a name like X Æ A-12 is not “valid” in the state.

“In California, you can only use the ’26 characters’ of the English language in your baby name,” Glass said. “Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like ‘O’Connor,’ is acceptable.” Unfortunately for baby X Æ A-12, his name contains more than one of those restricted characters.

But, surely, you’d think there would be an exception when the name in question is literally…for Elon Musk’s child, right? There might be some wiggle room. According to Glass, if Grimes and Musk submitted a birth certificate “with the odd numbers, dashes and symbols, it will be submitted and then rejected and they’ll be asked to submit it again.” At which point, the couple *could* technically appeal the rejection.

While the attorney explains that it’s “unlikely that it will be granted,” we can’t imagine that the pair wouldn’t give it a go. After all, Musk is the same guy dedicated to setting up a human colony on Mars—we hardly think some tricky paperwork is uncharted territory for the space whiz!